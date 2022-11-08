Like a breath of fresh air

"Nestled on the sandy banks and crystal clear waters of the iconic Towamba River is this magic two and a half acre holding, complete with a beautifully refurbished four bedroom home which boasts the most inspiring rural and National Park vistas you can imagine," said agent Chris Wilson.
"Immaculate throughout, the residence features a fantastic sun-drenched aspect [and a] generous open living and dining [area] flowing out to a massive hardwood deck and verandah to luxuriate in the glorious views."
Replete with split system air-conditioning, the home also has an excellent soft-close kitchen with new appliances, a breakfast bar and a built-in pantry.
Accommodation comes in the form of four good sized bedrooms with built-in robes, and the main bedroom is very generous in size.
Stay clean in the sparkling bathroom which includes a shower, a vanity and a bath, and enjoy the convenience of the toilet being separate from it. Meanwhile the laundry benefits from good storage.
"The surrounds are fully fenced with lush alluvial river flats, a dam, established fruit trees and two storage sheds," Chris said.
"Blissfully located in the tranquil village of Towamba [which has its own school, community hall, sports ground and more], it is just a leisurely 25 minute sealed-road drive to the beach and the Port of Eden."
