Lot 102, 11-13 Towamba Street, Towamba

November 9 2022 - 10:00am
Like a breath of fresh air

4 BED | 1 BATH

  • Lot 102, 11-13 Towamba Street, Towamba
  • $630,000
  • Agent: Chris Wilson Real Estate
  • Call: Chris Wilson 0427 003 406
  • Inspect: By appointment

"Nestled on the sandy banks and crystal clear waters of the iconic Towamba River is this magic two and a half acre holding, complete with a beautifully refurbished four bedroom home which boasts the most inspiring rural and National Park vistas you can imagine," said agent Chris Wilson.

