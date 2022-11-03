Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

Naplan results at Pambula Public School show reading and numeracy higher than national averages

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
November 4 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pambula Public School students engaged in their maths class.

Despite the traumas of the bushfires and the disruption of the pandemic, students at Pambula Public School have great strides in their lessons, something that has been demonstrated by some great Naplan results, Pambula PS principal Leah Martin said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.