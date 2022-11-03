Despite the traumas of the bushfires and the disruption of the pandemic, students at Pambula Public School have great strides in their lessons, something that has been demonstrated by some great Naplan results, Pambula PS principal Leah Martin said.
"I'm very proud of the Naplan results, there have been improvements in almost every area," Ms Martin said.
But what the school is most proud of is the improvement in reading and numeracy, showing results higher than national averages.
"In Years 3 and 5 there are significantly higher numbers achieving higher levels than previously," Ms Martin said.
READ ALSO:
She said there had been priorities around the top two bands and those making expected growth but students across all grades were making improvements, not just at the higher level.
"Particularly with the bushfires and the pandemic, it makes me even prouder," Ms Martin said.
She said there were a "huge number of factors" involved in the results.
"But the main two were the hard work of students who demonstrated resilience and growth and secondly the fantastic quality of teaching staff who looked at the areas where we wanted to see improvements, focusing on differentiation and individualisation of learning," Ms Martin said.
There was a focus on reading and while teaching staff could see strengths they could also see comprehension as an area for improvement, Ms Martin said.
The focus on comprehension helped students to understand and make a connection with what they were reading.
In numeracy teachers wanted students to have a deeper real world understanding of what the question was about.
"There were robust talks questioning maths concepts and in the upper years students were looking at real world examples such as redesigning their bedroom layout," Ms Martin said.
"The figures were up across Years 3 and 5. I am extra proud of the students, staff and parents and their role and of course the teachers' work," Ms Martin said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.