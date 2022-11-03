Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

Merimbula Special Events Committee holds last Breakfast at Tiffany's fundraiser

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated November 8 2022 - 4:02pm, first published November 3 2022 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The function room at the Merimbula RSL Club was packed with 180 women - and just two brave men - for what is said to be the last Breakfast at Tiffany's fundraiser by the Merimbula Special Events Committee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.