Merimbula News Weekly

Mia crowned Tura Ladies Open champion for 2022

Updated October 31 2022 - 11:57pm, first published 11:04pm
Tura Beach golfer Mia Rawlins-Cook has been crowned the Ladies Open Champion for 2022 after a superb weekend of play.

