Mia crowned Tura Ladies Open champion for 2022

Tura Beach golfer Mia Rawlins-Cook has been crowned the Ladies Open Champion for 2022 after a superb weekend of play.
The Tura Ladies Open and Salver was held over the weekend of October 22-23.
This was the first time it had been held over two days and on a weekend, and attracted a good field as a result. Thankfully the heavy showers and thunderstorms predicted for both days did not eventuate, with only an occasional light shower during play.
On the Saturday, 66 ladies played in a 4BBB event, with the overall winners being Wendy Moon and Lynda Plummer with a score of 47 points, from runners-up Carolyn Gale and Liz McErlain on 46.
Nearest the pins were won by L Snodgrass (3rd), J Lasker (5th), D Pickering ( 9th), K Collingham (13th) and D Perriman (17th).
On Sunday, the Ladies Open and Salver was held, with Divisions 1 and 2 competing in a stroke event, and Division 3 a stableford.
Mia Rawlins-Cook was named open champion with a gross score of 78 and a nett of 69.
The A Grade gross winner was Georgie Guthrie (Murrumbidgee CC) with 90 from runners-up Cheryl Ramsay (PMGC) and Catherine Walker (PMGC) on a countback.
The B Grade gross winner was Linda Staite with 101, from Jenny Lasker with 105.
The A Grade nett winner was Kerry Hunting with a score of 70, from Wendy Moon on 76.
The B Grade nett winner was Judy Lonza with 75, from Brooke Rose (Bega) on 77 (on a countback).
NTPs to Catherine Walker (3rd), Sue Wakefield (5th), and Donna Malta took out the golden shot on the 13th.
Winners of the longest drives were Mia Rawlins-Cook (Division 1), Wendy Farrell (Division 2) and Lesley Merry (Division 3).
In the stableford event held for Division 3, Chananya Conolly was the winner with 37 points from Davina Pickering on 33, Di Mercieca on 31 and Kaye O'Meara on 30.
NTP on the 9th was won by Chanaya Connolly, and Lesley Merry won the longest drive for Division 3.
Rain prevented play on Tuesday, but a good field turned out for the annual Jarrod Lyle charity day on Saturday. Winners scored better than their handicaps in all three grades.
On October 29 Tura Beach men played a stableford competition in the annual Jarrod Lyle charity day, which raises money for childhood cancer research.
The winner in A grade was Brett Devenish with a score of 40 points ahead of Andrew Kew on 38.
B grade was won by Rob Ede with 40 ahead of Murray Dakin on 38. C grade was won by Steve Mauger on 38, on a countback from Neil Grimley.
NTPs to Denis Stewart on the 3rd and 5th, Andrew Kew 9th (with 58cm), Jamie Smith the golden shot 13th, and Lloyd Pigram 17th.
