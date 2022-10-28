Weeks after residents reported a concerning brown sludge on a NSW Far South Coast beach, Bega Valley Shire Council has confirmed it was not a sewage spill.
Environmental scientists within council and an external consultant have confirmed the sludge to be a natural marine macroalgae, which grows in South Coast cooler waters during winter and spring.
A council spokesperson confirmed there were no infrastructure breaks or malfunctions found during the council's investigation on the beach.
Sewage spills generally presented as either a clear foul smelling liquid, or a combination of distinctive toilet paper and faecal matter sludge.
The spokesperson said the algae identified was typically seen in Merimbula Lake attached to other plant life, most noticeably in the corner adjacent to the Merimbula bridge causeway.
READ ALSO:
"When the algae grow larger, the tidal currents or currents caused by wind advection, cause the algae to dislodge from their attachment point and they are flushed out the entrance with the ebb flow.
"These algae will stay in the bay for months and will slowly break down into small fragments that resemble cornflakes, and then to sludge or film.
"These form floating rafts which wash up on surrounding beaches, or drift following tidal patterns, and prevailing wind.
"This process is part of a natural cycle that occurs at Merimbula Lake," said the spokesperson.
Council wanted to remind people they should however refrain from swimming at beaches or near river outlets for at least three days following heavy rain.
"Heavy rain brings with it an increase of pollutants, including debris, sediment, nutrients, and animal faecal matter, all of which affect water quality at beaches or in waterways."
The council spokesperson said no sewage overflows had occurred at any of the beaches in the shire.
"Council's sewage treatment facilities adhere to strict licensing requirements set by and regulated by the NSW EPA.
"Regular testing of effluent and of plant operations take place and are reported back to the EPA as per the requirements on water quality and chemical/bacterial limits.
"No exceedances to these limits have been found."
Residents also raised concerns about whether the council's sewage facility would have capacity to support the 33 new allotments allocated for Mirador Stage 13 (DA 1989.1180), dubbed 'zombie DA' by some - given the rise in significant rainfall events.
Council said the new homes would be serviced by the Merimbula Sewage Treatment Plant, and capacity would not be an issue for these new developments.
"Council's sewage treatment plants have been set up to perform in high flow events by adjusting the decanting, chemical dosing and aeration settings.
"There are also wet weather storage lagoons and tanks at some of our sewage treatment plants that are designed to capture the excess sewer during high intensity rainfall events where flow exceeds the design hydraulic capacity of the process.
"Furthermore, all effluent is typically fully treated during these events," said the spokesperson.
Have your say. Send a letter to the editor using the form below
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.