Council's plea to non-resident ratepayers

Councillors hope a plea from Bega Valley Shire Council may produce properties for those desperately looking for a rental home.
Council's letter has been sent to about 3000 home owners who live outside the shire with a plea to consider making their secondary or investment properties available for long-term rental.
Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick put out a similar call in December 2020, following the bushfires, but this is the first time council has targeted owners with a letter and was prompted by a motion from Cr Mitchell Nadin at the September 21 meeting.
He cited the success of neighbouring Eurobodalla Shire which had recently undertaken the same exercise.
"I recently spoke with the mayor of Eurobodalla and he said they had received about 80 enquiries and they're only the ones they knew about," Cr Nadin said.
"It's a pretty basic process. People are aware of the housing crisis but sometimes need a little prompting."
While it's not unique to the Bega Valley, being a tourist area means there are more holiday homes likely to be sitting vacant for much of the year while people struggle to find long-term accommodation. There have been suggestions the figure for vacant properties could be as high as 25 per cent in the shire.
There is a trend by some owners of holiday units to look at moving away from holiday accommodation and into individual permanent living strata units which can be sold. However it is believed to be a lengthy process requiring a DA change and set up of the strata.
The letter was sent out by Bega Valley Shire Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick who said while the shire offered one of the best places in Australia for people to visit during their holidays, the flipside was we had a lot of vacant properties throughout the year and a growing homelessness problem.
"Many of the people unable to find a place to call home have a steady job and income, but increasingly this is not enough to secure a rental property," Cr Fitzpatrick said.
"Put simply, there are not enough houses to rent for the people who live and work here and who contribute to our society and economy.
"We have families sleeping in cars, at temporary accommodation and on friends' couches, and for most of the year we have an abundance of vacant properties across the shire.
"This impacts just about everyone in the Bega Valley because business owners and community service operators are unable to fill vacancies, which affects everything from your morning coffee to the provision of vital health services," Cr Fitzpatrick said.
Cr Fitzpatrick said that while the shire was working on a range of longer-term solutions as part of the Affordable Housing Strategy, they took time and wouldn't help families in need right now.
But Cr Fitzpatrick said it was a state-wide problem that needed collaboration by all tiers of government as well as the business and private sectors.
"Having lost 467 homes during the Black Summer bushfires and with many potential homes purchased as secondary accommodation during the COVID-19 lockdowns, we are facing a significant crisis for the people who live and work in the shire," Cr Fitzpatrick said.
But president of the Merimbula Chamber of Commerce Nigel Ayling said that a Facebook group had been set up for businesses whose staff were trying to find accommodation. He said several people offered homes or rooms for rent, some five or six properties in total but no one had taken up the accommodation.
Council's letter asks people to contact a local real estate agent while property owners interested in working with the NSW Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ) to accommodate social housing tenants should contact DCJ.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
