4 Jabiru Place, Mirador

By House of the Week
November 1 2022 - 11:15pm
Go ahead, spoil yourself

4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 4 Jabiru Place, Mirador
  • $1.6 million-$1.7 million
  • AGENCY: Sails Real Estate, 6495 1988
  • AGENT: Tara Stone, 0428 096 232
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Built to the highest standards, this magnificent well designed residence is absolutely stunning.

