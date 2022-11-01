Go ahead, spoil yourself

Built to the highest standards, this magnificent well designed residence is absolutely stunning.
Only recently rejuvenated with fresh paint inside and out, plus beautiful wool carpets - all to suit a neutral colour palette for any décor.
It boasts amazing views over the Merimbula township, lake, bar, Haycock headland and the ocean beyond.
Entering through the formal entrance, which also has internal access from the large double garage, the ground floor consists of three large bedrooms, separate laundry, bathroom hub and also features in-slab floor heating throughout.
A feature timber staircase with glass balustrade invites you to the upper level with master suite to the right, that has ensuite, walk in robe and amazing views to the south.
The heart of the home features spotted gum timber floors, a quality kitchen with stone benchtops, combination meals/dining area and spacious family room with separate lounge/theatre room. All opening to a generous tiled outdoor alfresco area that acts as a third living zone.
In addition to the stunning heated swimming pool and surrounding landscaped gardens, the added bonus of this property is the custom built 10m x 6m shed (ideal for tradesman) with office/spare room and toilet, which could be transformed into additional accommodation.
All this in a quiet cul-de-sac in the highly sought after Mirador estate.
