Property of the Week

68 Coraki Drive, Pambula Beach

By House of the Week
October 25 2022 - 10:30pm
Superlative coastal abode

3 BED | 2 BATH | 3 CAR

  • 68 Coraki Drive, Pambula Beach
  • Price guide: $2.05m - $2.15m
  • Agency: Merimbula Reality
  • Call: Lance Musgrave 0405 686 816
  • Inspect: By appointment

Situated just a stone's throw from Jiguma Coastal Reserve, this modern beach abode tastefully blends classic coastal living with modern elegance.

