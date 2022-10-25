Superlative coastal abode

Situated just a stone's throw from Jiguma Coastal Reserve, this modern beach abode tastefully blends classic coastal living with modern elegance.
This home's street appeal starts with bright immaculately-landscaped gardens which work perfectly with a timber beam facade and a three-shade colour combination.
Entry to the residence occurs via an expansive, fully covered and north-facing, hardwood entertaining deck, and you'll find the living spaces at the front of the home enjoy glass sliding stacker doors to to create an indoor-outdoor living zone.
Two bedrooms are set on the eastern side and serviced by a sparkling main bathroom, while the main, complete with an ensuite and a walk-in wardrobe, is on the western side.
The rear takes you to a private enclave in the form of a covered hardwood deck and barbecue area. With easy access to the kitchen and surrounded by greenery, the space forms another indoor-outdoor living zone. Well retained with cement blocks, the tiered backyard has stairs past an outdoor shower leading up to landing at the back. Accessible from Silver Gull Lane behind, the area currently houses a caravan but has space for so much more.
Further features include a large double lock-up garage, under-house storage, ducted air-conditioning to the living zones, main and third bedrooms and the kitchen, an automatic front gate and much more.
