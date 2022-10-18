A new committee, led by president Anne Maddock, has been voted in for the Pambula Merimbula CWA. The meeting was chaired by past state president Stephanie Stanhope who congratulated the branch and the incoming committee.
The Pambula Merimbula CWA group provides ongoing support of Pearls Place, the McGrath Foundation Breast Care nurses, the Social Justice Advocates, victims of natural disasters and other CWA projects.
The branch thanked the community for the support it receives, especially through their market stalls, catering services and other fundraising activities.
Branch meetings are conducted in the CWA Hall, Toalla Street, Pambula, on the third Friday of each month, commencing at 9.30am. The branch also holds craft mornings on the second Friday of each month and social coffee mornings on the fourth Friday of each month and members look forward to welcoming interested members of the community to any of these events.
The new committee comprises president Anne Maddock, vice president Sue Graeber and Joy Dawson, secretary Marjorie MacKnight, assistant secretary Penny Coningham, treasurer Alison Jenkins, agriculture and environment officer Joy Dawson, international officer Laraine Clarke, cookery officer Mary-Ellen Turbet, handicraft officer Janifer Hutchinson, cultural officer Elizabeth Prosser and publicity Janifer Hutchinson.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
