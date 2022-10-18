Merimbula News Weekly
Pambula Merimbula CWA elects its committee for 2022/23

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated October 18 2022 - 5:13am, first published 5:00am
The 2022/23 Pambula Merimbula CWA committee with previous state president Stephanie Stanhope. (Absent Sue Graeber).

A new committee, led by president Anne Maddock, has been voted in for the Pambula Merimbula CWA. The meeting was chaired by past state president Stephanie Stanhope who congratulated the branch and the incoming committee.

