Pambula Op Shop, volunteers, a community treasure

The volunteers at Pambula's Op Shop celebrated a couple of incredible milestones on Saturday.
As reported recently, the op shop is marking 40 years of operation, during which it has raised and donated $1.6million to local aged care home Imlay House.
On October 15, Sapphire Coast Community Aged Care CEO Matt Sierp hosted a celebratory morning tea, including birthday cake, to thank all the many volunteers who helped achieve that amazing result.
Mr Sierp said an estimated 450 volunteers had registered with the op shop over the past four decades, with around 100 currently on the books.
Many of those were in attendance at the Pambula CWA Hall for Saturday's celebration.
"I would like to thank all in attendance on this wonderful day where we are celebrating 40 years of operations and fundraising from the Pambula Op Shop," Mr Sierp said.
"I would also like to recognise, to date, the op shop has raised in excess of $1.6million and these funds have paid for many supports for the past and present residents at Imlay House which would not have been able to have been able to be funded without this wonderful support."
All profits from the sale of donated goods in the op shop go towards supporting the residents of Imlay House.
The $1.6million has purchased items including furnishings and equipment for a physiotherapy unit, a nursing home bus, and assisted the nursing home's numerous extensions, as well as numerous items and furnishings to make residents' lives more comfortable.
"To all volunteers a big 'thank you'," Mr Sierp said.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
