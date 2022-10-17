Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

Service NSW mobile service centre returning to Merimbula

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated October 17 2022 - 1:49am, first published 1:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Service NSW mobile service centre returning to Merimbula

Service NSW is returning to Merimbula on Wednesday, November 2 with its mobile service centre and will be available in the Park St car park, Merimbula between 9am and 4pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.