Property of the Week

40 Lynjohn Drive, Bega

October 18 2022 - 10:00pm
Two homes, many options

5 BED | 4 BATH | 3 CAR

  • 40 Lynjohn Drive, Bega
  • $1,275,000
  • Agency: LJ Hooker Bega
  • Contact: Paul Griffin, 0400 024 300
  • Inspect: By appointment

"Set in a quiet location close to the centre of town, and the new Regional Hospital, this stunning duplex ticks all the boxes," said agent Paul Griffin.

