Two homes, many options

"Set in a quiet location close to the centre of town, and the new Regional Hospital, this stunning duplex ticks all the boxes," said agent Paul Griffin.
It's "a perfect investment opportunity, or a residential property for those with an extended family, in a new estate surrounded by quality homes."
Being a duplex, the layout features two or more of pretty much everything.
The main residence has three bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, plus the main bedroom has a walk-in robe and an ensuite. There is also a main bathroom along with spacious open living and dining areas, and the option of a separate second formal lounge area or a fourth bedroom. It also has a large modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and plenty of cupboard space plus a generous pantry.
The second residence has two bedrooms with built-in wardrobes plus the main also has a walk-in robe and an ensuite. It too has a main bathroom, a comfortable kitchen and an open plan living area.
Both homes have their own reverse-cycle air-conditioning systems, and easy internal access to their own lock-up remote garages with extra storage.
"This stunning, near-new duplex is currently on the same title, whilst there is a fully council approved subdivision to separate the properties for individual sale. You therefore have the option to rent both out, live in one and rent out the other, or sell both properties."
