More funding for the Bega Valley's Flexibus routes has guaranteed the service will continue for at least another five years.
Operated by Sapphire Coast Buslines the Flexibus on demand service connects the community with major transport hubs in Pambula, Merimbula, Tura Beach, Bega and Eden, allowing people to book the bus from home to towns for shopping or social trips and medical appointments.
The Transport for NSW funding will allow the continuation of the Bega and Merimbula on demand services from 9.30am to 2.30pm Monday to Saturday and an extension of the Eden service which will now operate from 9.30am to 2.30pm Monday to Friday including during school holidays.
READ MORE:
Sapphire Coast Buslines managing director Jamie Klemm said they were also upgrading the fleet with three new fully accessible buses, which would have increased seating capacity as well as a new booking app, free to download, to make it easier for customers to book, pay and track their travel in real-time.
The new buses due in a few months time will be fully wheelchair loadable from the front door with a drop down ramp providing greater independence and easier access for wheelchair users and parents with prams.
Since the pilot launched in 2018, more than 53,000 customers have travelled on it.
Ms Klemm said although it had been slow to start they were now taking between 70-100 passengers a day.
"People tell me it's changed their life because its much more affordable than a taxi and they can go out more often and meet with friends," Ms Klemm said.
Sapphire Coast Buslines on demand manager Ian McManus said over the previous three months they did 2000 trips a month across the three zones.
"Generally the Merimbula bus is booked out every day but Bega is doing the most trips, predominately shoping, medical and to and from Bega Hospital. But we're also getting lots of younger riders who are using the service to get their children to and from childcare and who don't have access to a car," Mr McManus said.
Bega Valley Shire Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick said it was great to have the funding for new buses and the extended service. He encouraged people to use the service as ultimately it could only continue if there was the usage to justify the service.
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.