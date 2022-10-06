Isuzu D-Max 2020 review - The best ute you'll ever drive?

What makes the D-Max so special and why it's such a great choice for Australian drivers. Picture by Filip Bunkens on Unsplash

If you're in the market for a new ute, then you're probably wondering if the Isuzu D-Max is worth considering. After all, it's one of the most popular vehicles in its category. This review will examine what makes the D-Max so special and why it's such a great choice for Australian drivers. By the end, you'll know if the D-Max is the right truck for you.

What Makes the Isuzu D-max So Special

The Isuzu D-Max ute is a tough and reliable workhorse that won't disappoint you. It's comfortable to drive and has many features that make it a pleasure to own. The D-Max is available in various model types to suit your needs, and its competitive price makes it a great value for money. With a price starting at $35,930, the D-Max is a great choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Fuel Efficiency

Fuel efficiency is one of the most important factors to consider when buying a new truck. The Isuzu D-Max ute has a fuel efficiency of between 7.3 and 11.5 per 100km, making it a very economical choice. It means you won't have to spend much money on fuel, even if you use your ute for work.

ANCAP rating

Another important factor to consider when choosing a new truck is safety. The Isuzu D-Max ute got a five-star ANCAP safety rating, so you can rest assured that it's a safe vehicle to drive. This is thanks to its strong build quality and the range of safety features that it comes with.

Warranty

When you buy a new ute, you want to know that it will be reliable. The Isuzu D-Max ute has a five-year warranty, so you can be confident that your investment is protected. First-time buyers will also appreciate the low deposit required when purchasing the D-Max.

The benefits of owning a D-max

If you wonder what the benefits of owning a D-max are, here are some things that might convince you.

Refinement is one of the best features that this ute offers. You can feel the difference when driving it compared to other utes in its class. The new V-diesel option is also great, providing more power and better fuel economy.

The interior ergonomics have also been improved, making it more comfortable and user-friendly. You can find it easier to reach everything you need while driving. The displays have also been improved, making it easier to see what's happening around you.

Few downfalls

There are a few downfalls to the D-max, however. One is that there is no manual transmission with this ute. It might be a deal breaker for some people who prefer more control over their vehicle.

Another potential downside is that extra cabin storage is only available on the Wildtrak model. It means that if you want to have more space to store things, you might need to choose a different ute.

Finally, some people might not like the fact that the four-wheel drive settings are now on a touchscreen. It could be difficult to use if you're unfamiliar with touchscreen technology. However, these few downfalls shouldn't deter you from considering the D-max as your next truck. It's a great option that offers many benefits, and you're sure to be happy with your decision.

Where to find an Isuzu D-max for sale near you

Now that you know all about the Isuzu D-max, you might be wondering where to find one for sale near you. Whether you're now convinced that the D-max is the best ute for you or you're still undecided, here are some places to look.

Isuzu dealerships: This is the best place to start your search. Isuzu dealerships will have a variety of D-max models for sale, and you'll be able to test drive the ute before you make your decision.

Search online: You can also search for Isuzu D-max utes online. It is a great way to compare prices and find the best deal on the car you want. Be sure to read the reviews before you buy so you know what to expect.

Visit a local truck show: Another option is to visit a local truck show. It is a great way to see the D-max in actuality and get a feel for how it drives. You might even be able to test drive the ute if one is available.