Stunning tree-top retreat

"Positioned in one of the most prestigious, sought-after blue-chip locations on the Sapphire Coast, you'll discover this captivating four-bedroom three-bathroom home," said agent Cassandra Ambrose.
Comprising of three levels, with a guest suite on the lower level (which has internal access and its own separate entry), this home also features an external spa in a private garden sanctuary abundant with bird life.
"The main living/dining areas feature an open-plan layout, a stylish kitchen with striking vaulted timber ceilings, and reverse-cycle air-conditioning," Cassandra explained.
"At the heart of this unique home, you will find expansive views of the sunny entertainer's deck giving you the feeling that you are at one with nature in the tree tops. And the warmth of the red gum flooring flows through to the kitchen."
There are two large bedrooms located on the upper level, and one is currently utilised as a study.
The main bathroom is also located on this level, offering accessibility via the deck through the French doors.
"This unique property offers filtered ocean views in a tranquil leafy setting, and low-maintenance gardens create a lovely sanctuary. [It is] private and spacious with every conceivable amenity offered to fully enjoy beachside living," Cassandra said.
"This may just be the gem you have been searching for."
View other properties which are open for inspection this week here. You can zoom in on the map and click the house icon to see details about a particular property.
Properties open for inspection are subject to COVID restrictions, which vary by state. Please check which rules apply before attending an open home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.