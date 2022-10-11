Merimbula News Weekly
Property of the Week

12 Coraki Drive, Pambula Beach

By House of the Week
October 11 2022 - 10:30pm
Stunning tree-top retreat

4 BED | 3 BATH | 4 CAR

  • 12 Coraki Drive, Pambula Beach
  • $2,150,000
  • Agency: Bega Valley Realty
  • Contact: Cassandra Ambrose 0458 829 920
  • Inspect: By appointment

"Positioned in one of the most prestigious, sought-after blue-chip locations on the Sapphire Coast, you'll discover this captivating four-bedroom three-bathroom home," said agent Cassandra Ambrose.

