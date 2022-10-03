Merimbula News Weekly
Pambula Op Shop's 40-year support of Imlay House nursing home

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
October 3 2022
Ruth Umback and Wendy Griffin sort through some of the donations at the Pambula Op Shop. Picture by Denise Dion

Pambula's Op Shop is celebrating some pretty impressive milestones, in time, finanacially and in terms of its volunteers who endlessly sort through the things that we no longer want.

