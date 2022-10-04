VIEW Club
October 7
Merimbula Day VIEW Club's next meeting is October 7 at the Merimbula RSL Club, 11.30am for noon. If you would like to come, meet new friends, hear an interesting speakers and have a great lunch, please ring Sue Donnelly on 0404 857 956.
Eden Whale Festival
October 7-9
The Eden Whale Festival is an annual event, celebrating the southern migration of the humpback and other whales. Steeped in whaling history and unspoilt coastal wilderness, Eden is one of the few places to see whales feed. The festival combines whale watching experiences with onshore activities to entertain the whole family. Enjoy the festival parade, hands-on family fun, outdoor entertainment, photography, film, music, seafood, local produce and so much more. Check out edenwhalefestival.com.au/ for more details.
Flickerfest
October 7-8
Flickerfest, Australia's largest short film festival is coming to Twyford Hall in Merimbula. It will showcase the best of Australian shorts and short laugh comedy programmes, over 2 jam packed nights on October 7 and 8 at 7pm. Tickets for each programme cost $20 or $17 concessions. The price is $15 for Twyford Subscribers. Recommended for ages 15+. Tickets and information at www.flickerfest.com.au/tour/merimbula/
Whale boat racing
October 9
As part of the Eden Whale Festival check out the whale boat cacing at Quarantine Bay on Sunday, October 9 with races at 10am and midday. At 10.45am,11am and 11.15am, there will be opportunities for the general public to test their rowing skills in the two whale boats. The races are being sponsored by the Ben Boyd History Centre which will have a stall at the festival open Saturday 10am-4pm.
Toni Childs
October 9
Join Toni Childs at the Bega Valley Civic Centre for a special two hour performance as she celebrates her 30 year anniversary of her album Union. She'll also perform hits and fan favourites from her other albums new music from her two new albums. Adult tickets are $69 at www.trybooking.com/events/950601/sessions/3372940/sections/1727674/tickets
Panboola's 20th
October 9
Panboola is celebrating 20 years of connecting community through conservation with events onsite on Sunday, October 9, 9am-2pm. The community is invited to enjoy Fling Theatre and the Stonewave Taiko Drummers, music, face painting, creative workshops and exhibitions. A special 'Story Tree' will take place at 10am where Kate Liston-Mills and Gabbie Stroud will read aloud from their favourite writings. There will be food available to purchase. Visit www.panboola.com/anniversary for more details.
