As part of the Eden Whale Festival check out the whale boat cacing at Quarantine Bay on Sunday, October 9 with races at 10am and midday. At 10.45am,11am and 11.15am, there will be opportunities for the general public to test their rowing skills in the two whale boats. The races are being sponsored by the Ben Boyd History Centre which will have a stall at the festival open Saturday 10am-4pm.