One heck of a hectare

"This very special property, set on one hectare (2.4 acres), is immaculately presented and impresses from the moment you enter the front gate," said agent Adam Donaldson.
"The spacious residence has a thoughtful layout that works brilliantly for both families and retirees who need space for regular visitors."
It features a main bedroom with a walk-in robe and a new ensuite at one end of the home, wonderful living spaces with nine foot high ceilings and stunning timber floors through the middle section, and a separate wing with two more bedrooms, the main bathroom and a recreation room that's a perfect retreat for kids.
"The centralised kitchen boasts Caesarstone benches and quality stainless appliances. A Saxon wood heater and a new remote-control air-con provide year-round comfort.
"There are three under-roof decks for enjoying outdoor living in any conditions plus a fabulous enclosed courtyard with inbuilt pizza oven. The residence is surrounded by established trees and gardens and enjoys a private leafy outlook in all directions.
"The land is fenced into two yards, one with a good sized dam. An attached garage provides internal access and a separate 12x6m three bay shed provides the space for everything else."
Located on a quiet no-through road, it is a handy 3.6km drive to the local supermarket, Eden Primary School and Aslings Beach.
