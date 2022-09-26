Exclusive: The Teskey Brothers talk about their visit to Pambula for Wanderer Festival

Audiences at the Wanderer Festival were transported by the mighty force of the Teskey Brothers whose modern soul and blues music left people in the crowds craving more.
Sam and Josh Teskey had flown up to Pambula Beach on the Far South Coast for their show on Friday evening, September 23.
The brothers said they had been excited to perform at Wanderer, playing a mixture of their songs from their various albums for the crowds at Pambula Beach.
When asked what they thought of the festival Josh said they had loved how it had come together.
"I'm so impressed, our whole band has been raving about it on the way up, especially seeing the the line-up. Seeing an event like this happening in this area is really cool," he said.
Meanwhile Sam said he found the festival's location to have been "really special" and perfectly placed, with Wanderer being "a real central point for all the cities".
"It's an honour to be part of the festival and being on such beautiful terrain. I think anyone that has travelled here to attend the festival has come to a beautiful area in Australia," Sam said.
The Teskey brothers said while it was their first time performing in the Bega Valley, they had stopped by and stayed in the area several times over the years, when travelling up to Sydney for their shows.
"I just love this coastline, it's such a gorgeous area here and we've camped a lot up and down the coast, especially all around Mimosa Rocks," Josh said.
The brothers had a whole list planned of their favourite places to return to, however the pair had been unable to go sightseeing during their visit due to being booked for another performance in Perth the following day.
Sam said they were due to board a plane only three hours after their performance on Friday, which was a bitter-sweet moment for them as they would have loved to stay for the entire weekend.
"It's always a double edged sword to come to these gigs and then leave because we are playing in two places on the weekend," Sam said.
Josh said the plane trip into Merimbula had also been a memorable moment, which would go down in one of their "music history moments".
"We flew in on a tiny little plane [Rex airlines] with the Putbacks and Emma Donovan and I was like wow, this plane is filled with talented musicians," he said.
When asked if they would come back, the Teskey's said they "definitely would", with Sam dropping a hint that they'd love to do a regional tour at some point and would spend a good weekend making the most of the Bega Valley's "gorgeous surroundings".
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
