Experience turn-key living

Tucked away, almost secretly, at the end of a private drive you will find this "bespoke freestanding two-bedroom villa brilliantly designed and proportioned to maximise light and space giving a feel of opulence and livability at every turn," said agent Chris Wilson.
This new build features 9ft high ceilings throughout, sumptuous open living and dining, along with a split system and a bio-ethanol heater. This area "effortlessly flows out through floor to ceiling sliders to an adjacent deck and alfresco area which surveys the fully established surrounds."
Food prep' is made easier with a "state-of-the-art soft-close kitchen with every drawer size imaginable and excellent appliances including a fully integrated fridge and freezer."
Bedroom two is generous in size while "the king sized main suite overlooks the private gardens and provides a decadent fully-tiled ensuite including a freestanding bath, a huge shower, vanity and water closet, plus a walk-in robe." Plus there's a "chic main bathroom and integrated laundry, along with internal access to the double lock-up garage."
All this is "located on a fantastic 535 square metre fully-landscaped allotment just a few heart beats - 250m - from Lake Curalo boardwalk and cycle path which meanders round to the azure waters of Aslings Beach."
Make this yours and "experience total turn key living."
