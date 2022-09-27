Merimbula News Weekly
Property of the Week

1/9-13 Lakeside Drive, Eden

By House of the Week
September 27 2022 - 10:30pm
Experience turn-key living

2 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 1/9-13 Lakeside Drive, Eden
  • $650,000
  • Agency: Chris Wilson Real Estate
  • Contact: Chris Wilson 0427 003 406
  • Inspect: By appointment

Tucked away, almost secretly, at the end of a private drive you will find this "bespoke freestanding two-bedroom villa brilliantly designed and proportioned to maximise light and space giving a feel of opulence and livability at every turn," said agent Chris Wilson.

