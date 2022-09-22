For Tess Podger buying the Sunset Cafe at Merimbula's Top Lake is very much a home-coming.
Tess grew up in the area and now with her partner Matty Johnston they have purchased the lakeside business.
But more than that, the cafe has always been special, even though she might have watched from afar.
"I've always loved the space and always said 'one day I'm going to own that'."
"We started that and then sold it in January 2021," Tess said.
What followed was a lap around Australia with a stop in Fremantle to work in some nice wine bars.
"I heard the cafe (Sunset) had been sold and then a friend called and said the sale might have fallen through, so I jumped on it," Tess said.
The couple bought the business in autumn 2022 while they were still in WA.
Matty said they were giving it a facelift, to put their stamp on it, "a fresh look" although the layout would be the same.
"We're opening as soon as we're ready but probably late November. If we've got it together before, we'll do it," Matty said.
They plan to open the cafe - which they've decided to call Sunny's Kiosk - five days a week Thursday to Monday with an all-day breakfast menu.
"We've travelled a lot and so there'll be influences from all over but the focus will be on seasonal and local produce," Tess said.
Thursdays to Sundays they plan to open in the afternoon for "evening snackie food" especially local seafood.
"It will be nice to work with local producers," Matty said.
The plan is to be open all year and although they are both chefs, Tess will be the one front of house.
As well as the cafe there is also boat hire business which includes boats, a peddle boat, SUPs and kayaks.
Like others they admit they're a bit worried about staffing but say there's been a shift away from the crazy 80 hours a week hospitality lifestyle and hope that the return of backpackers will ease the situation.
