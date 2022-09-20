Pambula Penguins dominate soccer grand final at Tathra

Pambula's first grade men's soccer team took the field by storm in their grand final game against Tathra on the weekend.
Pambula United Football Club president Liz Scott said she was proud of the "boys who represented the club and came home with the crown", 5- 2.
"The first grade just lifted and dominated the games, it was a really good match," she said.
Ms Scott said they had a few younger players this year whose energy and enthusiasm mixed with the experience of the older players in the first grade created the "winning combination".
"It's been a few years since we won the grand final and I think our win is a really good example of what can happen when we get behind each other and do the best we can," she said.
Ms Scott said the Pambula Penguins had one of the highest registrations in junior players than "any clubs in the association".
"We try to make it a family friendly, inclusive of all abilities club where the goal is to come out and have fun and its a bonus when you come away with a win,' she said.
Ms Scott said it had been good for the men's first grade and reserve to get through to the finals this year, considering the finals had been cancelled in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"It was really good to see them work hard all year, capitalise on their hard work and come home with the win," she said.
Pambula's reserve grade also competed in the grand final, however they lost to Mallacoota.
Ms Scott said the Tathra United Football Club had been an excellent host for the grand finals, which were held at the Tathra Beach Country Club on September 18.
"We wanted to thank the Tathra United Football Club for making it such a great day and a pleasant experience for everyone," she said.
Ms Scott said it had been a fantastic day, with all the clubs and spectators coming together for a positive and pleasant game.
"I think everyone appreciated being able to finish the season after two years of COVID and it was really awesome to have everyone involved because we wouldn't be able to have a competition without all the clubs' involvement," she said.
Meanwhile the Eden Killer Whales Football Club celebrated some wins with their under 12 girls wining 4 - 2 against Mallacoota and the Women's team winning by 1 nil, remaining undefeated since 2017.
