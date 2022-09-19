Bega Valley Shire Council is staring down the barrel of regulatory action and fines from the EPA (Environmental Protection Authority) for the way it is handling its much-lauded FOGO (Food Organics and Garden Organics) processing.
FOGO is processed at Merimbula and operates under an environment protection licence (EPL) issued by the NSW EPA.
That licence EPL restricts council to receiving no more than 5000 tonnes of organics at the site annually but council's operations records show that the facility is taking close to double that volume.
In the last 12 months, and council said, due to consistently high rainfall, staff reported numerous leachate overflow events through to the NSW EPA's environment reporting hotline.
During a site visit in July 2022, the EPA said it intended to issue a show cause notice to council about these matters and this had the potential to culminate in regulatory action.
The news of the show cause notice follows two different versions of why FOGO rules in the Bega Valley have recently changed.
The EPA told Australian Community Media that only food and garden organics, not compostable packaging and pet poo have ever been permitted.
"The Compost Order that specifies what can be used to make compost in NSW has not changed, rather, the recent position statement simply formalises the existing position," an EPA spokesperson said.
Items such as food-soiled paper and cardboard packaging, certified compostable packaging and cups, teabags, tissues, coffee filters, vacuum cleaner dust, hair, animal droppings and cat litter are no longer permitted and must go in the red bin, or recycled as appropriate.
"Only organic kitchen scraps and garden waste can be put into FOGO bins," council said.
It follows EPA concerns over two problems, one that pet poo might not be composted at sufficient temperature to kill pathogens and also that compostable packaging may contain toxic PFAS chemicals.
However council said it informed the EPA of what it was doing at all stages. Clearly through there are serious issues with the current, highly over-loaded facility.
Council's director assets and operations Ian Macfarlane voiced concerns the facility had been operating well beyond its licenced capacity since 2018 and was "producing a compost product at a quality below market expectations".
"This also presents several other significant risks, including leachate management, contamination of feedstock, and potential pollution incidents, as recently highlighted by the NSW EPA," Mr Macfarlane said in a report to council.
Council has already signalled its intention to build an organics processing facility at the central waste facility, Wolumla, which is planned to be operational in early 2026.
Whatever road is taken, there are other follow-on issues to be resolved relating to the compost, namely what happens to existing compost given council staff's concern about the findings of the EPA's research and the risks with PFAS and existing FOGO compost feedstocks.
The matter is due to be discussed at a council meeting on Wednesday, September 21.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
