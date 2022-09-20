A modern split-level home

"Craving space, style and comfort?" asks agent Natalie Scott.
Then this home in Tathra with "ever-changing, spectacular views, never to be built out," could be perfect for you.
"This sophisticated coastal home exudes a laid-back beachside lifestyle that oozes warmth and style. The seamless integration of indoor and outdoor living enhances a versatile open plan layout, whilst connecting to a generous, partly-covered balcony running the full length of the home.
"This sensational split level, three bedroom home rests on a 2,414 sqyare metre block located in a sought-after quiet pocket of Tathra Beach. Impressive racked ceilings with high feature windows and the elevated position of this home boosts those coastal breezes and natural lighting that Tathra has to offer."
Within this home you will find a modern kitchen with a beautiful view, and a main bedroom with a walk-in robe, an ensuite, those views again and access to the deck. There is also a beautiful new bathroom complete with sauna, a new laundry with an abundance of storage, a new triple-bay carport, and a workshop or studio space under the house.
"Wrapped in lush tropical gardens and with a spectacular uninterrupted view of the ocean, headland, waterways and bush, you only need to unpack, settle in and start enjoying that coastal lifestyle you have yearned for."
