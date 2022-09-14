Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Property
Property of the Week

20 Ocean Drive, Merimbula

By House of the Week
September 14 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Live a life of luxury

6 BED | 3 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 20 Ocean Drive, Merimbula
  • Price guide: $3 million-$3.3 million
  • AGENCY: Dwyer Properties Sapphire Coast
  • AGENT: David Dwyer
  • PHONE: 0413 902 702
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This magnificent property is a once-in-a-lifetime property you must see. Whether you are after the dream sea change or a luxurious property for the family and grandkids to visit, you will not want to miss your chance to view a property as spectacular as this.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Property
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.