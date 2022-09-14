Live a life of luxury

This magnificent property is a once-in-a-lifetime property you must see. Whether you are after the dream sea change or a luxurious property for the family and grandkids to visit, you will not want to miss your chance to view a property as spectacular as this.
Impressively located the property backs onto the ocean (89 steps to be exact).
Featuring six bedrooms, three bathrooms, two living spaces and a double garage all spread across three levels. The bottom floor is about entertainment which you will see as you step through the front door. Here you find the pool, barbecue area and outdoor seating. You can access this area from every angle.
There is an office space, a living and dining area and a chef-inspired kitchen on this floor. The glass doors open to an area where you can prepare meals while enjoying the fresh air. The kitchen has soft-close draws, a double oven, space for a double fridge and plenty of bench space with the kitchen island.
Up one level you will find the majority of the bedrooms and a second living space for some extra privacy. This living space has a balcony on either side for one looking to enjoy the morning sun or check out the surf.
The main bedroom on the top floor has magnificent views of the ocean and birds on one side, with the pool area and town on the other.
