Merimbula cafe calls for more communication over FOGO changes

Lee James and Patrick Cornthwaite who own Merimbula's Cranky Cafe said changes to what can be included in FOGO bins will have a "huge impact" on them and the amount of waste ending up in landfill.
On September 8 council announed the NSW Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) was introducing new regulations that govern what can and can't be placed in the FOGO bins. The changes would mean residents and businesses with a FOGO service were only permitted to dispose of organic kitchen scraps and garden waste.
Under the new regulations items such as food-soiled paper and cardboard packaging, certified compostable packaging and cups, teabags, tissues, coffee filters, vacuum cleaner dust, hair, animal droppings and cat litter would no longer be permitted and would have to go in the red landfill bin.
"The impacts will be deep across many facets of our business and a shift like this for a cafe such as ours will mean a tripling of our output to landfill," Patrick said.
READ ALSO:
In the preparation area all rubbish is separated and Patrick said they will need be careful about some of the the waste which used to go into FOGO bins.
Patrick said that while the packaging initially cost more, it was something they regarded as a business expense and FOGO was something they supported from an ethical standpoint.
In moving to the more ethical model the cost of their waste service went down considerably from $450 a month to less than $100 with Lee saying they had turned their whole business around.
Council has said it is disappointed with the EPA's decision and warned that it's Wolumla landfill site would be exhausted sooner as a result.
But the EPA has highlighted two particular areas of concern; pathogens from pet poo and the long-term impacts of accumulated bio-plastics used in the manufacture of compostable food packaging.
"Studies show that pathogens including viruses and intestinal worm eggs, are not always killed at composting facilities," the EPA said.
With respect to compostable food packaging the EPA said fibre-based food contact materials including baking paper, coffee filters, paper towels, serviettes; fibre-based food containers such as coffee cups, pizza boxes, plates, bowls; paper bags; cardboard packaging; and other compostable plastic bags should not go into the FOGO bin.
READ MORE:
The Federal Government said that while understanding about the human health effects of long-term PFAS exposure was still developing, there was "global concern about the persistence and toxicity of these chemicals in the environment".
While Lee and Patrick accept the EPA is the authority on such matters, they believe council should be consulting and communicating better.
"We've only had the one email saying this is happening but we don't know when. In the meantime we're going to carry on as usual until council talks to us," Patrick said.
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.