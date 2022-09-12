Community pulls together for mental health in Far South Coast surf clubs' 24-hour row

More than $13,000 was raised by three Far South Coast surf clubs and supporters during the weekend's epic 24-hour row for mental health.
Bermagui, Tathra and Pambula Surf Life Saving Clubs joined fellow clubs from across Australia, as well as gyms and schools, in the annual mental health fundraiser for Gotcha4Life.
From midday Saturday to midday Sunday, club members and boat crew rowers were joined by community members of all ages, pumping out the hours on rowing machines.
At Pambula, surf boat captain Kirsty Byrne was on hand with a handful of others to bring the epic rowing relay to a close.
Among them was Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain, who took her turn on the machines.
Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick also put in some distance on the Saturday afternoon.
Club member Simon Byrne scored the late shift - and covered more than 42km in the three-hour stint from midnight to 3am!
That effort was matched by Tathra Surf Club member Sam Tonkin, who rowed 42.2km in his 3.06hours at the helm.
Club member Ben Smith had Pambula's best single-hour distance of 15km, while several participants covered over 60km each over the course of the event.
Meanwhile, Tathra SLSC made special mention of Alan Burchall, who rowed a huge 75km total over the weekend.
As well as Pambula SLSC members, local clubs involved included Pambula Gym, Seaside Health Club, Merimbula Water Dragons, Sapphire Coast Boardriders, members of the Wanderer Festival committee and a crew called Forever Young, which had several members over the age of 70 still keen to take their turn on the rowing machines.
Pambula SLSC reported an amazing 819km covered during their 24 hours, with $5554 raised. Tathra reported an epic 976.9km, while Bermagui said it was proud to have also raised more than $5400 and cover "well and truly over" 500km in its first time taking part.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
