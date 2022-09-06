What's On in the Bega Valley

Family Fun in the Park
September 8
A gathering for families in Littleton Gardens from 10.30am-1pm for National Child Protection Week September 4 -10. There will be a barbecue, family-friendly activities, craft, face painting, and games plus Bega Valley Services such as the Department of Communities and Justice, Far South Coast Family Support Service, and PCYC will attend.
Dance classes
September 9
The Take Your Brain Dancing group is having a free come and try 6-7pm on Friday, September 9 at the Uniting Church Hall, Merimbula. The sessions will introduce learner dancers to the style of dance called New Vogue. The emphasis is on having fun and learning the basics of ballroom style partner dance. Everyone welcome but please book on 0412 997769 or email wendycolhoun@bigpond.com
VIEW Club
September 9
Join Merimbula Day VIEW Club for its next meeting at the Merimbula RSL Club, 11.30am for noon lunch; make new friends and hear from a guest speaker from animal rescue organisation WIRES. Ring Sue Donnelly 0404 857 956 to book.
Bridge 101st
September 10
Rocky Hall Community Association invites people to join them in a picnic celebration of the 101st birthday of the New Buildings Bridge from 10.30am. There's a bridge walk at 11.30am and a display by the Bombala Historic Engine and Machinery Society plus music and bush skills demonstration. BYO picnic and chairs. Park on Wyndham side of bridge. More info 6494 2060.
Candelo Dressup Dance Party
September 10
A dress up dance party at Candelo Town Hall, featuring DJ ViVi pumping music from Soultrain disco through to slammin house! Dress up with sparkles, sequin or multicolour. Food by Cowsnest, BYO drinks. Adults $20, u18 free. Book online at trybooking.com
Pambula Rotary Market
September 11
Each second Sunday of the month from 8am-1pm, this market space is held at the sports grounds on Toallo St, Pambula. Plenty of stalls including everything from hand-made preserves, pickles, olive oil, local meat and seafood, cakes and sausage sizzles, jewellery, clothing, bric-a-brac.
Peacekeepers Service
September 14
There will be a short service at the War Memorial, Merimbula, September 14 at 11am to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Australian Peacekeepers and Peacemakers. RSL sub-branch members may wear medals/ribbons and there will be a wreath laying ceremony.
