Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

Pambula Merimbula Bulldogs U16s win grand final against Batemans Bay

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated September 6 2022 - 7:10am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Pambula Merimbula Bulldogs U16s team who won their grand final match gainst Batemans Bay on September 2, 2022. Picture supplied

The Pambula Merimbula Bulldogs U16s are celebrating a massive 50-4 win against Batemans Bay in the Group 16 U16s grand final game.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.