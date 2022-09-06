Pambula Merimbula Bulldogs U16s win grand final against Batemans Bay

The Pambula Merimbula Bulldogs U16s are celebrating a massive 50-4 win against Batemans Bay in the Group 16 U16s grand final game.
The U16s coach Simon Scott, who started working with the team in February paid tribute to the team's hard work.
"From a coaching point of view, everyone contributed, there were no passengers," Scott said.
"I couldn't be more pleased with the team effort to put a score like that on the board," he said.
"Our captain Dylan Watkins - a front rower - he led the side and everyone followed."
The U16s came out ready for the battle and at half time the score was already 22-0 but Scott had already warned them about complacency, reminding the team that two weeks before they were 24-0 up against the Bega Roosters and just made it through 30-26.
"I said remember where we were two weeks ago but we had a game plan and I'm very proud of how the boys stuck to it," Scott said.
"The goal was to minimise errors. Batemans Bay is known as a very opportunistic team and so we wanted to starve them of opportunities.
"We needed to keep kicking and tackling until they made mistakes," he said.
"We had a game plan but the hardest thing is to get them to do what they do at training but they believed in it.
"I've been tough on them, on fitness and ball skills but I'm very proud of how they've trained. I've had blokes on their hands and knees being sick. They've really earnt that reward."
The Bulldogs played host for the final and with the U10s also making it through to the final there was a big crowd for the matches.
Scott has played rugby league for 44 years himself and said he loves seeing the development of players and teams.
On the morning of the match the U16s went to the ground in support of the U10s providing them with a guard of honour. Unfortunately the U10s went down to Narooma 22-16 but club secretary Tara Ingram said the club was thrilled to have two teams through to the finals.
The U16s had a grand final brunch put on by the Broken Oar before resting up to return in the afternoon for the big match.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
