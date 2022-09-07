Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Merimbula bodybuilder Seville Ford's journey from WBFF to IFBB Pro League

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated September 13 2022 - 6:32am, first published September 7 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seville Ford wins silver at WBFF Show | 2022

Merimbula's award winning bodybuilder, Seville Ford is celebrating some serious milestones and exciting new chapters this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.