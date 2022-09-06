113 acres of coastal farm

"Set in the rolling hills of Lochiel, this stunning property offers a rare opportunity to secure a viable farm in an idyllic coastal location," said agent Glenn Brunette
"Beautifully presented, a two year old family home and a detached self-contained two-bedroom unit sits on fertile undulating 45.66 hectares. This property is one of the best coastal farms on the far South Coast to come to the market this year."
The main four-bedroom home has wide covered verandahs on two sides, and a vast open-plan living area with high raked ceilings.
"The kitchen will please any chef with its Caesarstone benchtops, quality SMEG appliances and large pantry. Off the living area is a spacious media room with study nook."
The main bedroom is huge and has a walk-through robe to a large ensuite. The three bedrooms at the other end of the home all have built-in robes, and there's a rumpus room.
Beside the home is a four-bay steel garage, and a large three-bay machinery shed with workshop and adjoining double carport. And that very spacious self-contained flat is attached to the machinery shed.
Meanwhile the grazing land is divided into four paddocks with "fertile basalt soils, two dams and a creek winding through the property, [and] a good set of steel stock yards for both sheep and cattle, with crush and race, yard, stable and store shed."
