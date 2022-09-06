Merimbula News Weekly
Property of the Week

491 Back Creek Road, Lochiel

By House of the Week
September 6 2022 - 11:30pm
113 acres of coastal farm

6 BED | 2 BATH | 6 CAR

  • 491 Back Creek Road, Lochiel
  • Auction: On-site noon September 24
  • Agency: Eden Realty
  • Contact: Glenn Brunette 0427 260 500
  • Inspections: By appointment

"Set in the rolling hills of Lochiel, this stunning property offers a rare opportunity to secure a viable farm in an idyllic coastal location," said agent Glenn Brunette

