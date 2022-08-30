Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

Improved maternity services and support needed in rural and regional areas, says CWA of NSW

Updated August 30 2022 - 5:50am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Improved maternity services and support needed in rural and regional areas, says CWA of NSW

The Pambula Merimbula Branch of the CWA of NSW is joining many other branches in calling for improved maternity services and support across rural and regional NSW.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.