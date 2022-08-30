Improved maternity services and support needed in rural and regional areas, says CWA of NSW

The Pambula Merimbula Branch of the CWA of NSW is joining many other branches in calling for improved maternity services and support across rural and regional NSW.
Branch president Laraine Clarke said the issue was on the association's radar at its annual state conference in Sydney in May when a number of branch motions were put to members around the need for improved maternity care and support.
Also coinciding with the conference was the release of findings from a NSW parliamentary inquiry into rural and regional health, which among a raft of reccomendations included one calling for the establishment of a review of rural maternity services in the wake of the closure of dozens of birthing units around the state.
The inquiry heard, often harrowing testimony from witnesses of giving birth withoput adequate support and facilities, or having to travel far from home to have their babies, Ms Clarke said.
"Just because you choose to live outside our major cities doesn't mean you should have to tolerate a lower standard of medical care and support.
"Expectant mothers and new mothers should feel safe and supported, but what we heard during and after the inquiry was that this was far from the case for those living in rural and regional areas of our state," Ms Clarke said.
The Pambula Merimbula Branch of the CWA is launching its annual Awareness Week campaign, which is held from September 4-10 this year.
