Museum yarn bombing on display until Sunday, September 3 with some items for sale

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated August 30 2022 - 8:20am, first published 5:30am
Check out some of the knitted hoops that formed part of the August 2022 Yarn Bombing Festival in Merimbula. Picture by Nicki Bazley-Smith

Don't miss the opportunity to see some amazing knitted artworks at the Old School Museum both inside and out and which will be on display until Sunday, September 3. There are also displays along Main St.

