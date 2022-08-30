Museum yarn bombing on display until Sunday, September 3 with some items for sale

Don't miss the opportunity to see some amazing knitted artworks at the Old School Museum both inside and out and which will be on display until Sunday, September 3. There are also displays along Main St.
As part of the Yarn Bombing Festival there are decorated hoops on display in the museum but the intention is not to keep them, rather to sell them and help raise money for the museum itself.
There are nine decorated hoops to be sold at the end of the display period. The museum is open on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday from 1.30-4pm where they can be viewed and anyone interested is asked to leave their details with a volunteer.
In addition there is also a beautiful hand made quilt that will be a raffle prize. Tickets can be purchased at the museum with the draw on Sunday, September 3.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
