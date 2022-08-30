Pambula Merimbula Golf Club resort plan goes to NSW Planning for gateway approval

Plans that could see the Pambula Merimbula Golf Club (PMGC) clubhouse transformed into tourism accommodation are in progress after council agreed to refer the matter to NSW Planning for gateway approval.
The club is seeking an amendment for the 8000sqm site on which the clubhouse sits, which would allow it to be used for tourist accommodation.
The clubhouse site is owned by Crown Lands and four and a half years ago the club asked about the buying the land. PMGC president Jeanette Hall said they were expecting to hear soon from Crown Lands, about the purchase price.
If gateway approval for the amendment is given and following successful exhibition of the proposal by council, the way will be clear for PMGC to issue an expression of interest for the development of tourism accommodation on the site.
Ms Hall explained that as PMGC is part of ClubsNSW, they would use a ClubsNSW consultant to oversee the EOI and selection of potential developers.
In July 2021 PMGC members agreed to take action in relation to the club's finances which resulted in the clubhouse closing. With dwindling patronage but ongoing costs, the clubhouse represented a financial liability, Ms Hall explained.
The clubhouse is closed with just the garden room operating as a bar/cafe renamed The 28th. The Pro Shop and admin operate out of two transportable buildings nearby and in between a courtyard has been set up with the help of golfers and enhanced with murals by SueEllen Yates.
But as Ms Hall explained reducing the size of the building available to golfers doesn't reduce the cost of ongoing maintenance costs for the building.
Ms Hall said all poker machines and all but 20 licences have been sold. There were 41 when Ms Hall came on to the board in 2019, she said.
"The board felt if we didn't make a decision the club would go under. We took the view that the point of difference was the golf course and it was an important community and tourism asset."
Ms Hall believes with the proximity of the airport, the space could be transformed into a hotel offering stay and play packages.
"The aim is to get an income," Ms Hall said although PMGC would not want to run the hotel.
PMGC vice president Tony Freeman said with the airport nearby, "we can attract international and inter-state golfers. This has the makings of a really good resort".
Council agreed unanimously to submit the Pambula Merimbula Golf Club planning proposal to the Department of Planning and Environment for gateway determination and that following gateway determination, the planning proposal be placed on public exhibition.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
