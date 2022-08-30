Merimbula News Weekly
Property of the Week

25 Yowaka River Road, Griegs Flat

By House of the Week
Updated August 31 2022 - 12:43am, first published August 30 2022 - 11:00pm
Coastal country charm

3 BED | 1 BATH | 4 CAR

  • 25 Yowaka River Road, Griegs Flat
  • $900,000 - $950,000
  • Agency: Sails Real Estate
  • Contact: Steve Haslam 0487 697 245
  • Inspect: By appointment

Enjoy the best of both worlds with this level-living home set on 2.5 acres.

Local News

