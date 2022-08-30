Coastal country charm

Enjoy the best of both worlds with this level-living home set on 2.5 acres.
The elevated position overlooks a beautiful rural vista and leafy surrounds, and accommodation includes two good sized bedrooms plus a smaller third bedroom or home office.
The large full bathroom is wheelchair-friendly and there is a second separate toilet.
The central kitchen features great storage, a walk-in pantry and quality fixtures and fittings including stone benches and stainless steel appliances with combined gas/electric cooking. The living and meals area are tiled in warm tones and you will love the large cosy fireplace through the colder months.
Indoor-outdoor living is perfectly catered for with the large inviting covered alfresco balcony that feels like an extension of the main living area. Plus the home exterior is clad with special insulated Walltech panels with a rendered finish.
The double garage has internal access and there is a separate detached shed of approximately 6x6m.
The land is zoned C4 Environmental Living and the property includes the benefits of solar panels, stored water and a septic system. Adding to the self-sufficiency are assorted fruit trees and large raised veggie garden beds.
This address is also within 15 minutes of Merimbula, 10 minutes to Pambula village or the Port of Eden, and just three minutes from the Pambula Estuary and boat ramp.
