Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

Love song to the Tathra-Bermagui Rd wins Far South Film award

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated August 30 2022 - 8:22am, first published August 29 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Film directors Lindy Hume, Andrew Robinson, Cheryl Davison, David Hewitt, Samwise Seidel, Lee Pemberton, Louise Morris, Kyle Wilson, of the Bega Valley have won the award for the best use of a regional location at the Far South Film Festival held August 19-21.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.