Live emergency exercise at Merimbula Airport

Updated August 24 2022 - 6:48am, first published 6:32am
Emergency services will participate in a live exercise at the airport. Photo: David Rogers Photography

You you happen to see some action taking place with emergency vehicles at Merimbula Airport on Saturday, August 27 there's no need for alarm, it's all part of a practise run.

