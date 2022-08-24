Live emergency exercise at Merimbula Airport

You you happen to see some action taking place with emergency vehicles at Merimbula Airport on Saturday, August 27 there's no need for alarm, it's all part of a practise run.
Emergency services will participate in a live exercise at the airport on Saturda.
Bega Valley Shire Council, which owns the airport said the community need not be alarmed as activities will not relate to any real threat or emergency.
Service personnel will enact a live field activation of the Merimbula Airport Emergency Plan (AEP).
The Civil Aviation Safety Authority requires certified aerodromes to conduct a live test of an AEP every two-years.
Flight services will not be affected.
