Merimbula and Old School Museum enlivened by yarn bombing and music

Visitors to Merimbula's second Yarn Bombing Festival enjoyed music and activities at the Old School Museum on Saturday, August 20 including wood turning, portrait sketching and jewellery making.
The Girl Guides, CWA and Bega Weavers attended and there was a popular book stall which museum committee member Liz Bretherton said, was very successful.
"Two 15-year-old girls did portrait sketching and sold jewellery and both were very successful," Ms Bretherton said, with the portrait artist, Alana who also sang and played the keyboard, taking photos to complete sketches at home.
The jewellery maker Zoe worked with crystals and sold some of her work on the day, Ms Bretherton added.
There was music from the Wobbles Ukulele Band too.
The Yarn Bombing Festival is the brainchild of Shirley Bazley and her daughter Nicki Bazley-Smith, who works with a group in Canberra to produce some of the knitting.
Yarn bombs will remain in place around the town until September 3.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
