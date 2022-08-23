Merimbula News Weekly
Merimbula and Old School Museum enlivened by yarn bombing and music

Denise Dion
Denise Dion
Updated August 23 2022 - 7:20am, first published 5:00am
Yr 9 Lumen Christi Catholic College student Axel Bobeldyk plays the cello on the verandah of the Old School Museum during the festival.

Visitors to Merimbula's second Yarn Bombing Festival enjoyed music and activities at the Old School Museum on Saturday, August 20 including wood turning, portrait sketching and jewellery making.

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

