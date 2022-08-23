After the Launch Party, film screenings and a Mystery Dinner, Sunday afternoon kicked off with the "Emerging Filmmakers" screening, followed by a very entertaining Q&A session with VIP guests Fayssal Bazzi (Stateless, Mother Mountain), Chum Ehelepola (The Newsreader, Preppers), Niki Aken (The Newsreader, The Hunting, Underbelly), moderated by screen storyteller Rosie Lourde (Starting from Now, Skin Deep, Romance on the Menu, Blockhead and Sparkles and the Flood of Tears).