Karen Jackson is working in Cairns but her connection to Merimbula makes winning the best overall film and diversity award at the Far South Film Festival, over the weekend of August 19-21, very special.
Karen directed the winning film 'The Do's and Don'ts of Getting Married' and worked with the ARC Disability Service's Creative Ensemble in Cairns, a collective of young adults with disabilities who collaborated on all aspects of the project from script to screen.
"I grew up in Melbourne and from age four spent all my summers here in the caravan park. It's my favourite place," Karen said.
She said crossing the bridge brought back happy memories as she went for a swim on Sunday morning. "I just had to, it was such a glorious day and I love it here," she said.
Karen paid tribute to the Far South Film organisers.
"It's the only festival for regional filmmakers and that makes it so special," Karen said.
"The calibre of films at the festival was so good, there's so much talent in local and regional films."
'The Do's and Don'ts of Getting Married' is about Emma and Max, who are engaged, but they have very different ideas of what their wedding day will look like.
Enter Scarlet, their friend and self-appointed sassy diva boss wedding planner. Scarlet hatches some weird and wonderful plans to help salvage their romantic union and teach Emma and Max the most important lesson of happily ever after - compromise.
The ARC Disability Services film, was a collaborative two-year journey from script to screen created by the ARC Creative Ensemble, Karen explained.
"It's a wonderful time to celebrate diversity on our screens. We love being a part of this creative global community and we are proud to bring our story to a global audience."
The film has also won 'Runner Up - Best Australian Film' at the Gold Coast Film Festival and has been officially selected for Academy Award-Qualifying Film Festivals worldwide.
The 3rd annual Far South Film Festival was held for the first time in-person over the weekend of 19-21 August.
Organisers said there were "exceptional films by regional and rural filmmakers from around Australia" screened at two venues in Merimbula, The Picture Show Man Cinema and The Twyford.
After the Launch Party, film screenings and a Mystery Dinner, Sunday afternoon kicked off with the "Emerging Filmmakers" screening, followed by a very entertaining Q&A session with VIP guests Fayssal Bazzi (Stateless, Mother Mountain), Chum Ehelepola (The Newsreader, Preppers), Niki Aken (The Newsreader, The Hunting, Underbelly), moderated by screen storyteller Rosie Lourde (Starting from Now, Skin Deep, Romance on the Menu, Blockhead and Sparkles and the Flood of Tears).
Far South Film Festival director Lis Shelley announced the winners of the 2022 Far South Film Festival Awards.
And the winners are...
Far South Film + Screenworks Youth Encouragement Award:
BREAKDOWN by Flynn Guillermo Kamino from Victoria Valley Tasmania
The Author JD Shaw Best Youth Film Award:
INFERNO by Samuel Rodwell from Orange NSW
The Funhouse Studio Diversity Award:
THE DOS & DON'TS OF GETTING MARRIED by Karen Jackson & The ARC Disability Services Ensemble from Cairns, QLD
The Nullarbor Consulting Award for Best Screenplay:
THE RISE by Angus Goozée from Byron Bay NSW
StageFlight Award for Best Director:
DATING VIOLET by Holly Trenaman from Coledale NSW
Stageflight + Screenworks Membership Award for Best Performance:
MORGAN RICHARDS from Byron Bay NSW for his role as 'Hector' in THE RISE
Best Use of a Regional Location Award:
HOME STRETCH by Creative Director Lindy Hume and Directors Andrew Robinson, Cheryl Davison, David Hewitt, Samwise Seidel, Lee Pemberton, Louise Morris and Kyle Wilson from the Bega Valley NSW
Far South Film Best Film Award:
THE DOS AND DON'TS OF GETTING MARRIED
Karen Jackson and ARC Disability Services Ensemble from Cairns Queensland
Festival organisers said they were grateful for the generous in-kind and financial sponsorship provided by Albacore Apartments, Art Month Sapphire Coast, Austcomm Media, Author JD Shaw, Far South Film Inc, Film Freeway, Funhouse Studio, Hillcrest Motel Merimbula, Nullarbor Consulting, Pelican Waters Motor Inn, Region Media, Regional Arts Fund Australia, Regional Arts NSW, Sapphire Waters Motor Inn, Screenworks, Shift72, StageFlight, Stonewave Taiko, The Picture Show Man Cinema and The Twyford.
For those who were unable to make it to Merimbula, the Online Far South Film Festival continues through to August 31, with all festival films, recordings of the panel discussions and Q&As, filmmaker interviews, awards ceremony and other entertaining extras at https://online.farsouthfilmfestival.com
Ticket holders are able to vote for the People's Choice Award until voting closes at AEST midnight on Wednesday, August 31. The winner will be announced Thursday, September 1, by 8pm on the Far South Film Festival website.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
