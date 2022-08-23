It's all about hydration and blisters; something Robyn Loorham of Pambula, Viv Lund, Lizzie Shaw, Annette Clarke and Sue Wakefield all of Merimbula, hope they've got under control as they prepare to tackle the 156km Larapinta Walk.
Much of the talk is about socks, those with toes in (yes, they are opting for those), best materials and whether one, or two pairs are ideal.
"I reckon I've got enough socks now to last the rest of my life," laughs Lizzie who has been buying and trying numerous different types.
The Larapinta is one of the Australian Great Walks, much like it is hoped the Light to Light south of Eden will become.
However the Larapinta is on a bigger scale, traversing the ridgelines of the West MacDonnell Range from east to west. It includes many sites sacred to the Arrernte Aboriginal people.
Between them the women have over 325 years of life experience which they have been putting to good use as they prepare for the moderate to difficult walk which is described as "unrelentingly rocky and hard underfoot".
A couple of years ago Robyn walked several hundred kilometres of the Camino de Santiago and suffered blisters. This time she is going to use Vaseline on her feet, while Viv and Lizzie said they had researched hiker's wool, something to put on hot spots before a blister appears.
The nine-day supported walk provides camping enroute but they will carry day packs with 3-4 litres of water, food and clothing for temperatures likely to vary between -2 and 32 degrees.
As they prepare for the start of the walk in early September, there is clearly a level of excitment.
"I haven't been on an adventure like this," Annette admits while Lizzie said she just loves the outback and wanted the challenge of the walk.
"Age is no barrier," said Lizzie, who at 76 is the oldest in the group, and is a regular gym goer and dragon boater.
"I've been to central Australia five times and love it. I've seen the West MacDonnell Range from a distance and jumped at the chance to walk it," Viv said.
Sue Wakefield said she was looking forward to being in the outback.
"It's such an ancient place and has a very spirtual feeling to it and I'm looking forward to learning a lot more about Indigenous culture," she said.
Training started six months ago with regular walking sessions but in the last couple of months has increased to 8-10km daily and a weekly 30km challenging walk.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
