Meet the Merimbula women taking on the 156km Larapinta Walk in the Northern Territory

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated August 23 2022 - 7:58am, first published 6:00am
These boots are made for walking: Viv Lund, Lizzie Shaw, Robyn Loorham and Annette Clarke (absent Sue Wakefield) who are preparing for the Larapinta Walk.

It's all about hydration and blisters; something Robyn Loorham of Pambula, Viv Lund, Lizzie Shaw, Annette Clarke and Sue Wakefield all of Merimbula, hope they've got under control as they prepare to tackle the 156km Larapinta Walk.

Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

