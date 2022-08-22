Meet Pambula's volleyball star who won gold at Commonwealth Games

You may have heard that volleyball star Chris McHugh won gold at the Common Wealth Games in Birmingham, but did you know it was actually his love of the Sapphire Coast that got him into the sport in the first place?
Chris was born and bred in Pambula and although he didn't take up volleyball while he was living in the Bega Valley, he said it had been the coastal lifestyle of his hometown that got him interested.
"Growing up on the coast and being around the Surf Life Saving clubs was the best moments of the year and I guess volleyball provided me with that opportunity to be back on the beach and in the sun," he said.
Chris began playing volleyball when he was nine years old and pursued the sport as a means of dodging his music lessons - as well as joining his best mate who was playing at the time.
"The training was on Wednesday afternoons around the same time as the music lessons and I didn't have a musical bone in my body so the clarinet and keyboard got ditched for volleyball and I guess it worked out," he said.
Chris said he never would have imagined how far volleyball would take him nor how many countries he'd ended up travelling to for it.
"Since becoming a professional athlete 14 years ago, I've been able to travel the world and I've seen 48 different countries now," he said.
"I've been on nearly every continent on earth and I've been able to represent my country, which I don't think as a small child I would have ever thought possible."
23 years after starting volleyball, Chris, now aged 32, is in the prime of his career, having progressed in his style and training over the years.
"In beach volleyball your peak age is between your late 20s and early 30s and I'm currently dead in the middle," he said.
Chris said he really enjoyed playing as a pair with Paul Burnett, aged 24, who always brought a "super energetic" approach to the games.
"We bounce off of each other and he brings that enthusiasm and energy whereas I can bring the technique and style which you can only really perfect with the extra time under your belt," he said.
Chris said he'd been honoured to be selected for the Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games on August 8.
"To step out wearing the green and gold with all eyes on your chest, is really what makes all the sacrifices and hard work worth it," he said.
Chris said they'd secured their win by keeping up an "aggressive" style which meant running from side to side of the court in a "real up-tempo" way.
Chris said he felt "pure elation" standing on the top step of dais, singing the national anthem.
"It's one of the best experiences you can have as an Olympic athlete," he said.
Chris said one of his main highlights during the Commonwealth Games had been having his wife travel with him to support him in person.
"That was really special for us to be able to share the success together when I'm otherwise usually on the road for weeks at a time," he said.
Chris said he was thankful for the support of his wife who "has sacrificed so much", taking care of their young kids Jack and Rachel.
"For her to travel to Birmingham and be able to share in our successes meant everything to me and it's moments like these that keep you going through the hard times," he said.
Chris said looking back at all the hard yards he'd put in over the years he hoped he'd be able to inspire future athletes to chase their dreams.
"My advice is if you can dream it, you can do it. Just believe in yourself and reach for the stars and if you fall short then it's okay because it's always been about giving it a go," he said.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
