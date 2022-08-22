Chris Nicholls' passion and energy celebrated

We often think we know someone but we are all multi-faceted and none more so than Chris Nicholls, who was on Friday, August 19 farewelled in a number of moving tributes at Clavering Park, Wolumla by family, friends, colleagues and a large contingent of fellow RFS volunteers.
It was as though the wrappers were being peeled off one by one, as words of remembrance were shared and mourners were told of Chris' many exploits in his life, a life that was suddenly and unexpectedly cut short after a fall.
Friends shared stories of his involvement in 4-wheel driving - at a fairly serious level, his love of music and of learning to play the viola at 50 and setting up a youth orchestra, his involvement with the RFS, his work in tourism and regular sessions on community radio.
There were some common themes that shone through, including Chris' passion and energy for everything he became involved in, his enthusiasm for life and encouragement of others.
They were themes amplified by his sons Alexander, who played the cello at the beginning of the service, and Tristan, when they gave the Eulogy for Christopher Nicholls, or Kit as he was known to his family.
"Dad was one of my greatest supporters in my life as a musician," Alexander said.
"At every stage he was there - organising auditions, emailing lauded figures in the community, and ensuring I had the best education and tools to achieve my passion."
Not least of those was artistic director of the Australian Chamber Orchestra and lead violin, Richard Tognetti who Chris baby sat as a teenager.
He held a Thanksgiving party all of a sudden one year, after discovering that we had American ancestors.- Tristan Nicholls
His support of Alexander was not without personal results. He took up the viola at the age of 50 and a few years later found himself starting, along with his teacher John Gould, the Maruki Community Orchestra in Canberra, in which he was an active musician.
"He also fostered my interest and love of the ocean - which I inherited from him. During my mid teens, Dad discovered an ex-lighthouse tender ship, The Cape Don, that needed a tonne of love and a total overhaul. He co-founded of the Cape Don Society and we had many intrepid adventures in the bowels of this amazing vessel - from climbing though the engine room, to recovering the ship's wheel which had been stolen by an underground Sydney gang," Alexander said.
Tristan said Chris' commitment and interest in their lives never waned.
"He held a Thanksgiving party all of a sudden one year, after discovering that we had American ancestors who were part of the original pilgrimage from the UK on the Mayflower. Other discovered American relatives later signed the Declaration of Independence.
I guess dad is perhaps best described and should be remembered through one of his favourite maxims by the naval hero Horatio Nelson - 'Always go straight at them, never mind the manoeuvres.'- Alexander Nicholls
"To that party, I brought some cans of Bentspoke Crankshaft, a craft beer that had just started gaining popularity in Canberra. I made him try it and I believe his remarks were along the lines of 'Oh wow, that's a bit much!' But soon enough, that became a passion we shared," Tristan said.
"Most of all, we'll remember him for his stories, his insights, his guidance, his encouragement, and his understanding even in the most difficult of times. I will forever miss seeing "maaaaaaaate" in my messages when Australia wins a cricket match, and the adventures that he led our family on, even if it was just a walk on the beach, with us following in his footsteps," Tristan added.
"I guess dad is perhaps best described and should be remembered through one of his favourite maxims by the naval hero Horatio Nelson - 'Always go straight at them, never mind the manoeuvres.' That is how he lived his life," Alexander said.
Chris' brother David said Chris was a great photographer and "bloody good at inventing martinis".
Many in the community will remember Chris' quarantinis and his ex-wife Sharon France promised that the book of quarantinis and associated stories would someday be published. Sharon read the poem 'I'll be There'.
"What Christopher did will stay with us for many years," David said.
"He gave us joy and we must continue to give each other joy."
Chris' sister Susan read her poem 'My Little Brother is Missing" about how Chris took off on his tricycle aged three in south west London. The fond memory illustrated that independent and exploratory streak that was the hallmark of much of Chris' life.
Lifelong friend, Tim Keogh said Chris' sense of fun never changed and his spirit illuminated relationships.
"He was a true motivator for projects large and small and most sparkling for his capacity to care for others. It's hard to imagine this world without him," Tim said.
Tony Stuart-Smith who had previously worked with Chris and encouraged an interest in 4-wheel driving said Chris' effect on others was like a willy willy.
John Hibbard of Symphony for Life said Chris had provided a legacy in music education, railling against poverty and unfairness.
Sam Stevenson spoke on behalf of the RFS saying Chris was "community in a person, involved in everything".
He joined in 2014 and "wanted to know everything in the first week, he was an extraordinary man", Sam said.
Within two years he became secretary and in June 2019 was made president of the Merimbula RFS, a position he still held when he died.
Just a couple weeks before the Black Summer bushfires hit the Bega Valley Chris wrote an open letter (as an individual) to the then Prime Minister Scott Morrison, angry about the lack of resources, the pressure volunteer firefighters were under and the lack of cohesive long-term planning particularly on climate change.
During the fires Chris was both on the trucks and heavily involved in fire comms (on the radio), Sam explained.
"It's an incredibly stressful situation with a lot of information coming in very quickly; he handled it well," Sam said.
"He was a man of conviction and virtue; he relished the opportunity for intelligent debate. I will miss his smile and look that went deep into your soul."
Everyone smiled as Sam told of Chris' enthusiasm for taking on the Father Christmas role, something everyone else tried to avoid.
"Happy days," Sam said.
Kevin Philistin board chair Merimbula Tourism said Chris had a passion for his job, for tourism and was the "epitome of happiness" and was "dedicated to making Merimbula a better place".
Grief is the price we pay for loving someone.- Reverend Tim Narraway
When Chris started there were four volunteers at the Visitor Information Centre and now there are 60.
Colin Dunn of Sapphire FM community radio said Chris was "leaving us with a huge hole".
"He had a beautiful radio voice and each Friday would roll into the studio and engage in what's going on in Merimbula".
As the service reached its sad closure, Reverend Tim Narraway, who got to know Chris during the Tathra bushfires, said grief was the price we paid for loving someone.
RFS state protocol officer John Sullivan presided while RFS district co-ordinator Far South Coast Daniel Osborne handed the RFS flag and badges to the family.
Chris' casket, led by his sons, made a slow journey through the crowded room where a guard of honour by his mates in the RFS stretched out from the door and along the path to the front gate. At the gate stood a fire truck and on the other side the vintage fire truck, so emblematic of many Merimbula events.
It was Chris' wish to be buried at sea, something he had mentioned only weeks previously to his son Alexander while they were holidaying together in Vienna.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
