Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Property
Property of the Week

210 Reedy Swamp Road, Tarraganda

By House of the Week
August 23 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bega property with history

9 BED | 4 BATH | 4 CAR

  • 210 Reedy Swamp Road, Tarraganda
  • Auction: 10.30am Tuesday October 11 in Sydney
  • Agencies: LJ Hooker Bega, and Webster Nolan Real Estate
  • Contact: Gerry Tarlinton 0409 822 962 or David Nolan 0447 278 236
  • Inspect: By appointment

"Daisy Bank is a landmark Bega district property steeped in history with five generations, 168 years, of one family ownership," said agent Gerry Tarlinton.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Property
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.