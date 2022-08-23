Bega property with history

"Daisy Bank is a landmark Bega district property steeped in history with five generations, 168 years, of one family ownership," said agent Gerry Tarlinton.
"This 430 acre property has an imposing two-storey, five bedroom, circa 1880 brick homestead set in delightful English style gardens."
There is also a three bedroom manager's residence, and third home site, subject to council approval.
Additional features of the property include a circa 1870 original stone bacon factory and a smokehouse, "both in very good condition," Gerry said, plus a machinery shed, a hay shed, silos and three silage pits.
For commercial purposes, there is a 540 mega litre Bega River high security irrigation licence for approximately 90 hectares (220 acres) under irrigation. "It is a highly productive dairy farm featuring a Lely Astronaut milking system, but is equally suited to beef cattle, with alluvial river flats and productive grazing hills," Gerry explained.
The property is in an excellent location, five minutes to Bega and Princes Highway, 15 minutes to Tathra Beach, 25 minutes to Merimbula Airport.
Inspections are available by appointment and this property is to be auctioned at 10.30am on Tuesday October 11 at Auctionworks in Sydney.
