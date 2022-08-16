The Bega Valley Suicide Prevention Action Network Inc (SPAN) is an incorporated community organisation which raises awareness of suicide and increases support for people at risk or bereaved by suicide.
Its members include those with lived experience of mental illness or suicide as well as volunteers from the education sector, police, support services and businesses. New members are always welcome.
Bega Valley SPAN is a registered health promotion charity which has no regular source of government or other funding. Donations to it are tax deductible.
SPAN relies on grants, gifts and the help and generosity of its volunteer members, local businesses, individuals and community groups to be able to continue its work. SPAN greatly appreciates its sponsors: Merimbula Insurance Advisernet, Pambula and Bega Mitre 10, Rotary, Lions, Bendigo Bank, Commonwealth Bank, the Mumbulla Foundation, Club Sapphire Merimbula and Za's Coffee.
SPAN undertakes a range of suicide prevention activites. It shares information about available local support and national services, provides mental health training to community members and professionals, and interacts with people in workplaces. It helps build community resilience by reducing suicide-related stigma and myths.
The SPAN website. Check out bvspan.org.au, a comprehensive 'one-stop shop' that provides information about local and national support services including online links. Also see Facebook BVSPAN.
Why is SPAN needed? Over 3000 people die by suicide in Australia each year. Around 800 of these people die in NSW with our region having a higher than average suicide rate. Many people are surprised to learn that only around half of people who die by suicide have a history of mental illness. This tragedy can happen in any family.
Suicidal thoughts can occur when people in difficult life circumstances get bogged down in hopelessness and isolation and see no other way out of their problems. People who have survived a suicide attempt frequently say that they did not really want to die, they felt unable to keep living and just wanted to stop their intense emotional pain!
If they can be supported by friends, loved ones or professionals through their periods of acute distress or crisis, they can often come to see things differently and learn new ways to cope and keep themselves safe.
Current Bega Valley SPAN Priorities
Mental Health Education. Three qualified SPAN trainers provide Mental Health First Aid courses targeting youth, adults or older adults. The two-day courses are subsidised by SPAN and delivered at a low cost to participants. This training helps people learn more about mental health, self-care, self-harm, suicide and available support services. It also teaches people what they can say and do when trying to support people at risk of, or bereaved by suicide.
In addition to two-day face-to-face courses, 'blended face-to-face and online courses' are also provided as well as free guest speakers. To enquire or book training or guest speakers email begaspan@gmail.com
Markets and Special Events. SPAN attends local markets and community events. Its bright orange marquee and signs are hard to miss. At the marquee, SPAN volunteers talk with people worried about a loved one or friend and let them know about available support options.
Tradies Breakfasts. SPAN members assist local Mitre 10 businesses in Pambula and Bega which provide regular monthly free breakfasts for tradespeople. SPAN members attend and provide people with information and opportunities to talk about issues and concerns.
Providing Feedback and Support to Local Services. Community members provide feedback to SPAN regarding their experiences with support services. SPAN works with support services to help identify areas of particular need and opportunities for improvement.
Suicide Bereavement Support Group. SPAN also provides a bereavement support group for people who have been bereaved by suicide. In this group people can learn from others who have experienced suicide loss and be supported in their grief.
Remembrance Walk. "Walk With Us" is an annual SPAN event held to honour and remember people with mental health issues, those who have died by suicide and those who cared for them. The next Walk With Us event is on October 1, 2022.
If you or someone you know needs immediate support call Lifeline on 13 11 14, Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467, Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636, Mental Health Line on 1800 011 511 or 000 in an emergency.
PlayAbility is a not for profit community based organisation that has been helping children and families in the Bega Valley for nearly 40 years.
PlayAbility offers two key services: Early Intervention for children under the NDIS and Family Support for families with young children.
Both teams work together and with other local providers and agencies across the community in a 'team around the child' approach.
"For a long time our work has been with children living with disability. For the past 10 years, and since the introduction of the NDIS and funding focused on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families, our work with children and their caregivers has become a lot broader," CEO Geoff Johnson said.
"We have centres in Bega and Eden and provide support in schools and homes from Wallaga Lake to Eden. A new centre in Bega will open in 2023."
PlayAbility's Family Support team offers playgroups and the mobile toy library at locations across the shire including Eden, Bega, Cobargo and Bermagui. They also offer an in-person service to help with referrals, transport, paperwork and links to other local based supports including access to the NDIS.
"While we maintain a focus on Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander families our service is an inclusive one that welcomes all cultures and abilities," Geoff said.
Access to the family support team is through the playgroups, toy library or registration through the website PlayAbility.com.au or by phoning 6496 1918.
These services are voluntary and at no cost because they are fully funded.
PlayAbility's Early Intervention (EI) team offers specialised support for children presenting with developmental delays in the areas of social communication, speech, sensory integration, motor skills and learning.
The purpose of EI is to wholistically address these areas to improve wellbeing and meaningful participation in family and community life.
Since 2017, access to EI has been through the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS). The scheme provides funding to pay for a range of supports. For children up to the age of six years, funding is for Early Childhood Intervention (ECI).
ECI is typically delivered by a single key worker skilled in working with children, parents and their support network across a range of disciplines and environments. The key worker coordinates input from therapists and implements any programs or strategies in collaboration. Parents and carers are kept up to date with progress and are supported to do what they can, at home or school.
Children over seven years with an NDIS plan will have funding for therapy support. This means they can access therapeutic supports such as speech pathology, occupational therapy, psychology, and physiotherapy.
"Currently at PlayAbility we have speech pathology and physiotherapy available with sessions conducted individually in centres, home, at school, in the community or in group programs," Geoff said. "Flexibility is important for families. The NDIS and the range of supports can be confusing. If situations change, we adapt to the needs of the family as best we can. We take the time to work through options."
Each family's context and needs are individual and PlayAbility aims to work collaboratively with families and their networks, such as schools and preschools.
"In summary, PlayAbility helps children to reach their potential and learn through play. For us, engaging children in doing things they are interested in and enjoy is the easiest path to integrate social and therapeutic strategies to support development," Geoff said.
"We have a lot of fun. All our services are built around the principles of relationships, trust, safety, routine and collaboration between workers and carers.
"We are a trusted service that is happy to hear from anybody concerned about their child's development and can advise on pathways to access help. There is also information on our website.
"Parents and carers are very important to us too. We acknowledge the challenges families are going through and aim to be sensitive and responsive to their needs."
Accessing supports can be confusing and involve linking in, that can take time. PlayAbility supports families with the first steps through to the whole journey, and if they can't help they will find someone who can.
As PlayAbility grows to meet the demand from families seeking support for their children, they are also keen to hear from allied health practitioners and community service professionals seeking employment in a dynamic and rewarding sector.
For more information phone 6496 1918 or visit PlayAbility.com.au