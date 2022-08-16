Suicide awareness and support network Advertising Feature

Support: Bega Valley Suicide Prevention Action Network Inc (SPAN) offers the community a range of suicide prevention and awareness initiatives. Photo: Supplied

The Bega Valley Suicide Prevention Action Network Inc (SPAN) is an incorporated community organisation which raises awareness of suicide and increases support for people at risk or bereaved by suicide.



Its members include those with lived experience of mental illness or suicide as well as volunteers from the education sector, police, support services and businesses. New members are always welcome.

Bega Valley SPAN is a registered health promotion charity which has no regular source of government or other funding. Donations to it are tax deductible.



SPAN relies on grants, gifts and the help and generosity of its volunteer members, local businesses, individuals and community groups to be able to continue its work. SPAN greatly appreciates its sponsors: Merimbula Insurance Advisernet, Pambula and Bega Mitre 10, Rotary, Lions, Bendigo Bank, Commonwealth Bank, the Mumbulla Foundation, Club Sapphire Merimbula and Za's Coffee.

SPAN undertakes a range of suicide prevention activites. It shares information about available local support and national services, provides mental health training to community members and professionals, and interacts with people in workplaces. It helps build community resilience by reducing suicide-related stigma and myths.

The SPAN website. Check out bvspan.org.au, a comprehensive 'one-stop shop' that provides information about local and national support services including online links. Also see Facebook BVSPAN.

Why is SPAN needed? Over 3000 people die by suicide in Australia each year. Around 800 of these people die in NSW with our region having a higher than average suicide rate. Many people are surprised to learn that only around half of people who die by suicide have a history of mental illness. This tragedy can happen in any family.

Suicidal thoughts can occur when people in difficult life circumstances get bogged down in hopelessness and isolation and see no other way out of their problems. People who have survived a suicide attempt frequently say that they did not really want to die, they felt unable to keep living and just wanted to stop their intense emotional pain!



If they can be supported by friends, loved ones or professionals through their periods of acute distress or crisis, they can often come to see things differently and learn new ways to cope and keep themselves safe.

Current Bega Valley SPAN Priorities

Mental Health Education. Three qualified SPAN trainers provide Mental Health First Aid courses targeting youth, adults or older adults. The two-day courses are subsidised by SPAN and delivered at a low cost to participants. This training helps people learn more about mental health, self-care, self-harm, suicide and available support services. It also teaches people what they can say and do when trying to support people at risk of, or bereaved by suicide.

In addition to two-day face-to-face courses, 'blended face-to-face and online courses' are also provided as well as free guest speakers. To enquire or book training or guest speakers email begaspan@gmail.com

Markets and Special Events. SPAN attends local markets and community events. Its bright orange marquee and signs are hard to miss. At the marquee, SPAN volunteers talk with people worried about a loved one or friend and let them know about available support options.

Tradies Breakfasts. SPAN members assist local Mitre 10 businesses in Pambula and Bega which provide regular monthly free breakfasts for tradespeople. SPAN members attend and provide people with information and opportunities to talk about issues and concerns.

Providing Feedback and Support to Local Services. Community members provide feedback to SPAN regarding their experiences with support services. SPAN works with support services to help identify areas of particular need and opportunities for improvement.

Suicide Bereavement Support Group. SPAN also provides a bereavement support group for people who have been bereaved by suicide. In this group people can learn from others who have experienced suicide loss and be supported in their grief.

Remembrance Walk. "Walk With Us" is an annual SPAN event held to honour and remember people with mental health issues, those who have died by suicide and those who cared for them. The next Walk With Us event is on October 1, 2022.