PlayAbility offers Early Intervention for children under the NDIS and Family Support for families with young children.

PlayAbility is a not for profit community based organisation that has been helping children and families in the Bega Valley for nearly 40 years.



PlayAbility offers two key services: Early Intervention for children under the NDIS and Family Support for families with young children.



Both teams work together and with other local providers and agencies across the community in a 'team around the child' approach.

"For a long time our work has been with children living with disability. For the past 10 years, and since the introduction of the NDIS and funding focused on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families, our work with children and their caregivers has become a lot broader," CEO Geoff Johnson said.



"We have centres in Bega and Eden and provide support in schools and homes from Wallaga Lake to Eden. A new centre in Bega will open in 2023."

PlayAbility's Family Support team offers playgroups and the mobile toy library at locations across the shire including Eden, Bega, Cobargo and Bermagui. They also offer an in-person service to help with referrals, transport, paperwork and links to other local based supports including access to the NDIS.



"While we maintain a focus on Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander families our service is an inclusive one that welcomes all cultures and abilities," Geoff said.

Access to the family support team is through the playgroups, toy library or registration through the website PlayAbility.com.au or by phoning 6496 1918.



These services are voluntary and at no cost because they are fully funded.

PlayAbility's Early Intervention (EI) team offers specialised support for children presenting with developmental delays in the areas of social communication, speech, sensory integration, motor skills and learning.



The purpose of EI is to wholistically address these areas to improve wellbeing and meaningful participation in family and community life.

Since 2017, access to EI has been through the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS). The scheme provides funding to pay for a range of supports. For children up to the age of six years, funding is for Early Childhood Intervention (ECI).

ECI is typically delivered by a single key worker skilled in working with children, parents and their support network across a range of disciplines and environments. The key worker coordinates input from therapists and implements any programs or strategies in collaboration. Parents and carers are kept up to date with progress and are supported to do what they can, at home or school.

Children over seven years with an NDIS plan will have funding for therapy support. This means they can access therapeutic supports such as speech pathology, occupational therapy, psychology, and physiotherapy.



"Currently at PlayAbility we have speech pathology and physiotherapy available with sessions conducted individually in centres, home, at school, in the community or in group programs," Geoff said. "Flexibility is important for families. The NDIS and the range of supports can be confusing. If situations change, we adapt to the needs of the family as best we can. We take the time to work through options."

Each family's context and needs are individual and PlayAbility aims to work collaboratively with families and their networks, such as schools and preschools.

"In summary, PlayAbility helps children to reach their potential and learn through play. For us, engaging children in doing things they are interested in and enjoy is the easiest path to integrate social and therapeutic strategies to support development," Geoff said.



"We have a lot of fun. All our services are built around the principles of relationships, trust, safety, routine and collaboration between workers and carers.

"We are a trusted service that is happy to hear from anybody concerned about their child's development and can advise on pathways to access help. There is also information on our website.

"Parents and carers are very important to us too. We acknowledge the challenges families are going through and aim to be sensitive and responsive to their needs."



Accessing supports can be confusing and involve linking in, that can take time. PlayAbility supports families with the first steps through to the whole journey, and if they can't help they will find someone who can.

As PlayAbility grows to meet the demand from families seeking support for their children, they are also keen to hear from allied health practitioners and community service professionals seeking employment in a dynamic and rewarding sector.

