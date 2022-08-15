The funeral for Chris Nicholls, will take place on Friday, August 19 at 2pm at Clavering Park Memorial Gardens & Crematorium.
Chris who was so involved in many aspects of Merimbula life, was well-known as the face of Merimbula Tourism and the Merimbula Visitor Information Centre as well as being a volunteer with the Merimbula RFS and his sudden death was a shock to the many people who knew him.
The event is likely to attract a large crowd given Chris' involvement in so many aspects of the Merimbula community and will be live streamed via Sapphire Coast Funerals' website sapphirecoastfunerals.com.au/ for those unable to attend.
There have already been a couple of informal gatherings as people tried to come to terms with his sudden and unexpected death.
On Thursday, August 11, family, friends, members of the Merimbula RFS and work colleagues met at Kitty's, Club Sapphire to raise a glass and remember Chris. With no speeches, everyone was free to chat, share their shock and grief but also smile as they recalled fond memories.
The following morning the Man Walk Merimbula paid special tribute to Chris who was a regular participant on the walk.
In recognition of people wanting to show their respect, the walk was opened to women and about 30 people took part following a short tribute to Chris.
"As we walk we will be able to share stories about Chris and share in our grief. This is the exact purpose of the Man Walk," Man Walk member, Nigel Ayling said.
"The Man Walk provides an opportunity for men to get together to walk, talk and support each other in a regular and healthy way."
FUNERAL NOTICE - Christopher Anthony Nicholls.
Born in London, February 4, 1954.
Beloved son of Jim and Di Nicholls, adored father of Tristan and Alexander, loved friend and former husband of Sharon France, most dear younger brother of David and Susan, loved brother-in-law to Christine. Died suddenly after an accident at his home in Merimbula NSW. Mourned far and wide by his vast network of friends and colleagues.
Christopher's funeral will be held at 2pm, August 19, 2022 at Clavering Park Memorial Gardens & Crematorium, 428 Candelo-Wolumla Road, Wolumla NSW 2550.
For those unable to attend the service, it will be live streamed via Sapphire Coast Funerals' website https://sapphirecoastfunerals.com.au/
Following the funeral, a Celebration of Christopher's life will be held at a time and venue to be announced.
The family request that no flowers be sent, but a donation to the Merimbula RFS would be more than welcome.
In accordance with Christopher's wishes, his body will be buried privately at sea at a later date.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
