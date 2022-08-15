Merimbula News Weekly
Merimbula Tourism manager Chris Nicholls' funeral this Friday

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated August 16 2022 - 6:14am, first published August 15 2022 - 4:30am
Chris Nicholls

The funeral for Chris Nicholls, will take place on Friday, August 19 at 2pm at Clavering Park Memorial Gardens & Crematorium.

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

