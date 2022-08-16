'More than handicraft and cooking': Pambula-Merimbula CWA branch celebrates some serious milestones

Eighty-four years of contributions to their community were celebrated at the Pambula-Merimbula Country Women Association's anniversary lunch last week.
The members also took the opportunity to raise a glass for the CWA of NSW's centenary year.
To mark the special occasion the Pambula-Merimbula branch invited volunteers from a range of local organisations to a long tables lunch at its hall in Pambula on Monday, August 8.
Branch president Laraine Clarke said over the years the CWA had been involved in "much more than handicraft and cooking, which is what everyone seems to think is all the CWA does".
"We do hundreds of other things from being part of cultural groups, agricultural and environmental groups, poetry, writing and we also take part in photography, among many other things," she said.
Ms Clarke has been a member of the CWA for 25 years and said she was proud of the various ways the organisation had raised money to help support regional women across the country.
"The ways in which we contribute to the local community is incredible and the money we make always gets put back into the community," she said.
Ms Clarke said CWA members have also helped support rural women overseas, due to the CWA of NSW being linked with the Associated Country Women of the World organisation.
"We help out where we can and when we get notified from the state office that there's been a disaster, we'll help raise funds or make goods to send over to the affected communities," she said.
Formed in 1922, the CWA was initially brought about as a means to unify women in regional areas who were struggling with isolation and suffered from a lack of health facilities.
Now, 100 years on, the CWA has become Australia's largest women's organisation and continues to bring women together as initiators, fighters and lobbyists, who raise funds and awareness around issues affecting their rural communities.
Every year the CWA members gather at a state conference and vote on a range of current social issues important to their rural areas.
Last year the CWA state conference was hosted at the Bega Showground and saw more than 800 CWA members visit the area.
The CWA of NSW's 2022 list of priority social issues included a range of current issues ranging from agriculture and environmental issues, to education, health, social security, transport and telecommunications issues.
