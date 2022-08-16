Supermodel makeover

"This is what we call a makeover. Every surface has been either sanded, painted or polished," said agents Cassandra Ambrose and Rob Flynn.
Advertisement
Plus you'll find "new everything in this beauty."
The kitchen has "all the mod cons; dishwasher and central island brekkie bar and for a house this size a brilliant huge pantry. The kitchen incorporates the laundry, a great idea and this room is huge, it offers great space for a dining area and second living area."
Meanwhile, "the main living area is spacious and features an exit to the front verandah. There's an electric fire for warmth and atmosphere as well as a ceiling fan. The bedrooms are massive. Both have top-line Ikea built-in wardrobes and ceiling fans."
Importantly, "the internal walls are horse hair plaster, not asbestos," plus, it has the added bonus of solar.
"The newly-lined single garage has a separate lock-up storage room for your mower, bikes and toys."
The block is 696 square metres with good fencing, and "Nelson Street with its reserve and council pathway is a level easy walk to town, close to local schools and shopping centre."
For the investor, the expected "rental return is $450 to $475 [per week]."
Or, "this is a fantastic first home, or that retirement place and move back to town. You can move in and do nothing but enjoy."
Please also note, the agent declares interest.
View other properties which are open for inspection this week here. You can zoom in on the map and click the house icon to see details about a particular property.
Properties open for inspection are subject to COVID restrictions, which vary by state. Please check which rules apply before attending an open home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.