Property of the Week

28 Nelson Street, Bega

By House of the Week
August 16 2022 - 10:30pm
Supermodel makeover

2 BED | 1 BATH | 1 CAR

  • 28 Nelson Street, Bega
  • $599,990
  • Agency: Bega Valley Realty
  • Contact: Cassandra Ambrose 0458 829 920 or Rob Flyn 0414 618 500
  • Inspect: 9.30am August 20

"This is what we call a makeover. Every surface has been either sanded, painted or polished," said agents Cassandra Ambrose and Rob Flynn.

