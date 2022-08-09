Merimbula in mourning after losing Chris Nicholls, a character 'larger than life'

The sudden and unexpected death of beloved Merimbula character Chris Nicholls has been felt by people right across the Bega Valley.
Best known as the manager of the Merimbula Visitor Information Centre, Chris will also be remembered for his dedication to multiple community groups.
Be it his involvement as a member of the Merimbula Rural Fire Brigade, the Merimbula and Pambula Business Chambers, the Merimbula Man Walk and Merimbula Tourism.
The board of Merimbula Tourism said Chris was a character "larger than life", who saw the joy in "all things and spread that positivity wherever he went".
"Chris was an incredible man, and touched the lives of many people. He will be very missed," Merimbula Tourism committee member Jacqui Smith said.
President of the Merimbula Chamber of Commerce, Nigel Ayling said Chris had been a constant advocate for the area and someone people could come to for advice or support.
"There really wasn't much that happened in this community that Chris didn't have some sort of hand in, and his absence will leave a big hole in the community," Mr Ayling said.
Merimbula Tourism volunteer, Liz Smallwood said Chris was a humble man who would have been surprised at how many people around the community were paying tribute to him.
"Chris was a passionate man in all things and dedicated to fighting many causes towards making the world, and in particular Merimbula, a better place," Ms Smallwood said.
With the town in mourning, Merimbula Tourism has decided to close the visitor information centre for the remainder of the week, with plans of re-opening on Monday, August 15.
The Merimbula Rural Fire Brigade also paid their respects to Chris by putting out a pair of boots and helmet in front of their station and encouraging people to stop and remember one of "Merimbula's finest residents".
The Merimbula Tourism committee said they were grateful to have seen Chris in such high spirits after his recent overseas holiday.
"As many of you will know, Chris was beaming with joy after returning from a wonderful overseas holiday with his son, which was a beautiful final chapter for him," she said.
The board of Merimbula Tourism said they would let the community know as soon as they became aware of arrangements for a celebration of his life.
"We look forward to getting together soon and raising a glass to Chris," Ms Smith said.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
