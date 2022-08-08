Stage set for Theatre Twyford works to restart

The stalled Theatre Twyford project is about to see work restart in coming weeks with the help of the NSW government.
Twyford Hall Complex Limited (THCL) was advised this week that NSW Public Works now has approval to connect essential electricity, water and sewerage to the almost-completed theatre in Market St, and to restore the pavement in Beach St, Merimbula.
Advertisement
At the request of THCL, Public Works has engaged a certified electrical contractor and will then engage contractors for the water/sewer connections and pavement works in coming weeks.
THCL chairman Frankie J Holden OAM said it was anticipated these works would be completed by the end of September.
In the meantime, discussions will continue to confirm the work required to complete the project and the budget for that remaining work.
READ ALSO: Yarn bombing returns to Merimbula
Funds for completion (apart from the services connections and pavement) will then have to be assessed as part of established processes for NSW grant programs. This was expected to happen over the next few months.
THCL welcomed the NSW government's initiative to complete some additional work on the new theatre.
"As the Bega Valley communities know, COVID disruptions and delays and rising building costs meant we had to suspend building just over a year ago when the theatre was almost finished," Mr Holden said.
"The NSW government sent experienced project managers to review progress and to help plan completion action.
"The Premier Dominic Perrottet inspected the theatre himself in February, commenting how important arts and culture are to communities and saying he wanted to get the project over the line."
Mr Holden said NSW Public Works' connecting of essential services and restoration of the pavement was a great step closer to completing what will be a real asset for communities in South East NSW.
"We are grateful to all the NSW government experts for their guidance and support and for the patience the community has shown while THCL works to get this show back on the road." he said.
"THCL and Public Works are now working on the remaining scope of works (apart from the essential services and pavement) which will help inform next steps."
THCL manages the complex under an agreement with trustee Bega Valley Shire Council.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.